Police are investigating after a body was found in a creek in Toronto.

In a tweet Tuesday, Toronto police said officers were called to the Heath Street East and Yonge Street area just before 9 a.m.

SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT:

Heath St East + Yonge St

8:46am

– Reports of a body located in a creek@TPS53Div @TorontoMedics and @Toronto_Fire are on scene

– A body has been located in the water

– Person is deceased#GO629258

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 5, 2022

Officers said the body of a deceased person was located in the water.

Police said officers, Toronto paramedics and Toronto fire personnel all attended the scene.

—more to come…