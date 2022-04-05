2 seniors injured in Spallumcheen motorcycle crash

Send this page to someone via email

Two people on a motorcycle ride in Spallumcheen were seriously injured Sunday when they collided with a vehicle, RCMP said.

The crash was around 11:15 a.m. Sunday, at the intersection of Highway 97A and McLeod Road in Spallumcheen.

“The motorcycle was travelling northbound on Highway 97A when it collided with a vehicle entering the highway at McLeod Road,” RCMP said in a press release. “An off duty officer travelling in the area at the time witnessed the collision and rendered first aid to the two occupants of the motorcycle until emergency responders arrived at the scene.”

Both the driver and the passenger of the motorcycle, a 72-year old man and a 76-year old woman, sustained serious injuries and were transported to hospital, RCMP said.

Traffic was detoured for several hours to allow a member of the RCMP integrated collision analysis and reconstruction services team to conduct a full examination of the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

BC Highway Patrol issued a press release Monday, reminding motorists to be vigilant for motorcyclists this season.

According to provincial data, motorcycles make up about 3.5 per cent of insured vehicles on B.C.’s roads, yet they make up over 10 per cent of total roadway fatalities. On average, 39 riders are killed in 2,300 crashes involving motorcycles on B.C. roads every year.