Crime

Driver gets jail time, driving ban for collision that killed Jude Strickland on Hamilton Mountain

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 5, 2022 2:13 pm
Hamilton police at Upper Gage Avenue on Dec. 1, 2020 after 11-year-old Jude Strickland was hit by a pickup truck while walking home from school. View image in full screen
Hamilton police at Upper Gage Avenue on Dec. 1, 2020 after 11-year-old Jude Strickland was hit by a pickup truck while walking home from school. Andrew Collins

A 29-year-old Hamilton driver who pleaded guilty to hitting and killing 11-year-old Jude Strickland on a Hamilton Mountain roadway in 2020 has received jail time and a driving ban from an Ontario judge.

Brandon Aubert is set to serve four years in prison and an eight-year driving ban in connection with the fatal collision on Upper Gage near Royal Vista Drive on Dec. 1, 2020.

Aubert previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death for driving 69 km/h in a 50 zone, having blown through a red light and ignoring a crossing guard, according to court documents.

Read more: Child hit by vehicle on Hamilton Mountain ‘passed away,’ says father

Strickland was hit while crossing Upper Gage on his way home from school.

The statement of facts also revealed Aubert had 4.8 grams of fentanyl in his truck when arrested. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The Crown, led by attorney Brett Moodie, was asking for at least a four-year sentence and a 10-year drivers’ licence prohibition.

Aubert’s counsel requested a more lenient sentence of two and a half years and a five-year licence prohibition due to his admission of guilt and remorse for his actions.

Read more: Unanimous vote in support of reducing speed limit on Upper Gage where young boy was killed

The decision comes just weeks after father Jamie Strickland, his wife Vanessa and Jude’s grandfather Pete were three of seven who read victim impact statements in a virtual courtroom.

Jamie, a pastor at West Highland Church, told 900 CHML’s Scott Radley Show in mid-March that there are times he feels “anger and hatred for sure,” since the fatal collision, but he is trying to find a way to move beyond those emotions since he believes being “bitter and resentful” will just do lifelong harm.

Strickland’s death sparked a petition calling for the city to lower the speed limit on the section of Upper Gage Avenue between Stone Church Road and Rymal Road East from 50 to 40 km/h.

On Feb. 19, councillors voted in favour of a staff report suggesting the reduction as well as designating a stretch of Upper Gage a community safety zone, lowering that speed limit to 40 to 30 km/h in alignment with a school zone.

Read more: Play structure at east Mountain park in Hamilton to bear name of Jude Strickland

In late March, councillors also revealed it will be paying tribute to Jude Strickland via a commemorative plaque and new playground equipment at Eleanor Park on Presidio Drive.

The date for a ribbon-cutting of the Jude Strickland Play Structure will be set for the summer once designs are approved.

