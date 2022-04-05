Menu

Fire

5 displaced after fire at Severn Court Student Residence in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 5, 2022 8:18 am
Click to play video: 'Fire and smoke at Severn Court student residence in Peterborough' Fire and smoke at Severn Court student residence in Peterborough
Five people have been displaced after fire services were called to a student residence in Peterborough Monday evening.

Five people have been displaced following a fire at a student residence apartment complex in Peterborough on Monday evening.

Around 6:20 p.m., Peterborough Fire Services responded to an automatic alarm at Severn Court Student Residence on Wilfred Drive in the city’s west end.

Platoon chief Jeff Guest says crews discovered smoke coming from multiple third-storey windows. He said crews were able to quickly get the fire under control and damage was contained to one apartment unit in the complex.

All occupants in the unit managed to get out safely. Guest said five people have been displaced.

Damage is pegged at $10,000.

Guest said early Tuesday the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

