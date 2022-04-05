5 displaced after fire at Severn Court Student Residence in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Five people have been displaced following a fire at a student residence apartment complex in Peterborough on Monday evening.

Around 6:20 p.m., Peterborough Fire Services responded to an automatic alarm at Severn Court Student Residence on Wilfred Drive in the city’s west end.

Read more: Peterborough police investigate storage shed and dumpster fires

Platoon chief Jeff Guest says crews discovered smoke coming from multiple third-storey windows. He said crews were able to quickly get the fire under control and damage was contained to one apartment unit in the complex.

All occupants in the unit managed to get out safely. Guest said five people have been displaced.

Damage is pegged at $10,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Guest said early Tuesday the cause of the fire remains under investigation.