Crime

25-year-old woman charged in Thompson killing

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted April 4, 2022 10:56 pm
Less than a week after being arrested, a Split Lake woman has now been charged in connection with a homicide.

A 25-year-old woman faces second-degree murder charges in the death of a 30-year-old Thompson man.

On March 30, the man was found with life-threatening injuries on Princeton Drive in Thompson and taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The woman was officially charged on April 1.

