25-year-old woman charged in Thompson killing

Less than a week after being arrested, a Split Lake woman has now been charged in connection with a homicide.
A 25-year-old woman faces second-degree murder charges in the death of a 30-year-old Thompson man.
READ MORE: Woman arrested in Thompson homicide: RCMP
On March 30, the man was found with life-threatening injuries on Princeton Drive in Thompson and taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The woman was officially charged on April 1.
