Downtown Edmonton businesses optimistic as employees head back to the office

Many employees were back in their downtown offices Monday, including government of Alberta employees, which meant some local businesses were reporting an increase in foot traffic.

“You can look outside (along Jasper Avenue), it’s just busier than it was before,” Jagdeep Dhanju, one of the owners of Tiffin India’s Fresh Kitchen, said. “I’m happy. I’m sure a lot of the business owners are happy.”

Dhanju said at the height of the COVID-19 restrictions, business was down by about 80 per cent.

However, at lunchtime on Monday at the Jasper Avenue location, a lineup of people waiting for food was a welcome sight.

“You need that crowd to survive, especially this area downtown. I know a lot of businesses went under. We’re honestly really fortunate that we survived. Looking at everyone here now. I’m just happy,” he said.

As of April 4, all Alberta public service employees were expected to be back in their designated workplace. A new hybrid model allows for some Alberta government workers to continue to work from home two days a week.

The owner of Coffee Bureau along Jasper Avenue, Peter West, said he is cautiously optimistic that business will continue to increase.

“I think anyone can see that there is positive momentum. Level of vaccinations… economic recovery is palpable right now. But, it’ll be a matter of time before we see what our new baseline is. Once we know that then we can start planning our life again,” West said.

West said the weather has played a role recently in sales.

“Inclement weather sends everyone home,” West said. “Everyone is set up to work from home.”