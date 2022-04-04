Menu

980 CKNW Future of Work 2022

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 4, 2022 4:37 pm
CKNW Future of Work View image in full screen
980 CKNW's Future of Work starts April 11. CKNW

The 980 CKNW Future of Work Series is an in-depth collection of interviews and stories to help you navigate new opportunities within B.C.’s ever-evolving job market.

From April 11 to 24 CKNW looks at how the job market has been impacted by the last two years. With labour shortages in some industries, and others thriving, what opportunities might we see in the new normal?

Trending Stories

The pandemic isn’t over, but it is easing – at least enough for us to see how we and our work lives are changing.

Listen to CKNW’s Future of Work Series starting April 11 and see what the future of work may hold in store for you.

