Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Economy

Future of Work 2021

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 31, 2021 12:15 pm
View image in full screen

Global News & 980 CKNW Future of Work Series in partnership with FortisBC is an in-depth collection of interviews and stories to help you navigate new opportunities within BC’s ever-evolving job market.

From April 12 to 23 on Global News Morning we will be looking at the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on workplaces and what the long-term effects could be after the pandemic.

Trending Stories

We take a look at how a variety of sectors are transforming in everything from work-life balance to diversity and inclusion.

Join us starting April 12 and see what the future of work may hold in store for you.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Future Of WorkFuture of Work 2021

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers