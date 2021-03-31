Future of Work 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Global News & 980 CKNW Future of Work Series in partnership with FortisBC is an in-depth collection of interviews and stories to help you navigate new opportunities within BC’s ever-evolving job market.

From April 12 to 23 on Global News Morning we will be looking at the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on workplaces and what the long-term effects could be after the pandemic.

We take a look at how a variety of sectors are transforming in everything from work-life balance to diversity and inclusion.

Join us starting April 12 and see what the future of work may hold in store for you.

Advertisement