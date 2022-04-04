Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Prince William, Kate Middleton may relocate to be closer to the Queen

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted April 4, 2022 1:25 pm
FILE- Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge attend the 1st Battalion Irish Guards' St. Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks, March 17, 2022 in Aldershot, England. View image in full screen
FILE- Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge attend the 1st Battalion Irish Guards' St. Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks, March 17, 2022 in Aldershot, England. Chris Jackson / The Associated Press

It appears a moving day might soon be in store for Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly set to relocate near Windsor Castle this summer, in order to be closer to the Queen.

The royal couple divide their time between Kensington Palace in London and Anmer Hall in Norfolk. But a move to Windsor Castle — where Her Majesty relocated permanently in the early days of the pandemic — would allow them to be closer to the now-hub of royal activity, support the aging Queen and expand their roles as working senior members of the royal family, reports Vogue.

Read more: Surviving in style — Canadian demand for luxury bunkers through the roof

Vogue also reports that the couple are interested in living a more rural-based life, closer to nature and to other family members. Princess Eugenie and Prince Edward, along with their spouses, live nearby, as do Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

Story continues below advertisement
Kate Middleton, Prince William View image in full screen
Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge visit the Cheesy Waffles Project in Durham, England, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Andy Commins/Pool via AP

Marie Claire magazine reports that the Duchess has been spotted in communities around Windsor, believed to be scouting potential schools for Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Read more: Etsy sellers to go on strike, shop owners ask customers to boycott site

The Independent also reports that the couple are set on doing things a bit differently from what other senior royals have done in the past. Prince William, who has a household staff of just under 40 people at the moment, has expressed a desire for an even smaller team when he becomes the Prince of Wales.

Trending Stories

According to the publication, his father Charles has well over 100 staff in his household to support his engagements and his work with various organizations.

Story continues below advertisement
Kate Middleton and Prince William dance with a local in Belize. View image in full screen
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge dance during a traditional Garifuna festival on the second day of a Platinum Jubilee Royal Tour of the Caribbean on March 20, 2022 in Hopkins, Belize. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

William and Kate are undergoing a public reckoning of sorts. Their recent Caribbean tour was heavily criticized, as locals in Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas protested the couple’s presence and the role of the royal family in perpetuating and upholding colonialism.

During their time in Jamaica, Prime Minister Andrew Holness told William and Kate the country plans to annex from the Commonwealth and become a fully independent republic.

Click to play video: 'Britain’s Prince William expresses ‘profound sorrow’ for slavery during speech in Jamaica' Britain’s Prince William expresses ‘profound sorrow’ for slavery during speech in Jamaica
Britain’s Prince William expresses ‘profound sorrow’ for slavery during speech in Jamaica – Mar 24, 2022

In a first for him, Prince William acknowledged his family’s role in upholding years of slavery and colonialism and expressed his “profound sorrow” at how slavery has affected the Caribbean nations they visited.

Story continues below advertisement

While speaking at a dinner hosted by the governor general of Jamaica, Prince William said slavery “should have never happened” and “stains our history.”

Click to play video: 'Royal family receives backlash during Caribbean tour' Royal family receives backlash during Caribbean tour
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Royal Family tagPrince William tagKate Middleton tagWindsor Castle tagDuke and Duchess of Cambridge tagduke and duchess windsor tagwilliam and kate moving to windsor tagwilliam and kate windsor tagwilliam and kate windsor castle tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers