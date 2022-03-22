Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Jamaica to remove ties to monarchy as soon as William and Kate leave, sources say

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted March 22, 2022 2:40 pm
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge depart Belize from Philip S. W Goldson International Airport as part of their tour of the Caribbean on March 22, 2022 in Belize City, Belize. View image in full screen
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge depart Belize from Philip S. W Goldson International Airport as part of their tour of the Caribbean on March 22, 2022 in Belize City, Belize. Samie Hussein / WireImage via Getty Images

A journalist is sounding the alarm that Queen Elizabeth could soon be removed as the head of state of Jamaica as local politicians plan to push ahead with turning the country into a republic by August.

Noel Phillips, Good Morning Britain‘s North American correspondent, says he’s heard rumblings that Jamaica will begin to remove their ties to the monarchy as soon as Prince William and Kate Middleton leave the island.

In a segment posted to Twitter, Phillips commented on the couple’s current Caribbean tour, saying, “the timing just doesn’t seem to be right. The people here in Jamaica, they don’t want William and Kate here.”

“They don’t have a problem with the Queen, they have a problem with the institution. They see the British monarchy as an institution that has long oppressed them and they want reparations, they also want an apology, and they feel they’ve been asking for these things for an awful long time and until now there’s been no acknowledgement of their suffering or pain.”

Story continues below advertisement

Phillips continued, adding that he expects to see a lot of people “taking to the streets” in protest of the visit before he drops a major bombshell: “A source within the Prime Minister’s government who has told me that as soon as they leave Jamaica will begin the process of removing the Queen as head of state.”

The Independent also reported it has talked to inside sources that confirm Phillips’ news.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visit Caracol, an iconic ancient Mayan archaeological site deep in the jungle in the Chiquibul Forest during day 3 of their Caribbean tour on March 21, 2022 in Caracol, Belize. View image in full screen
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visit Caracol, an iconic ancient Mayan archaeological site deep in the jungle in the Chiquibul Forest during day 3 of their Caribbean tour on March 21, 2022 in Caracol, Belize. Karwai Tang / WireImage via Getty Images

Although there has been no official confirmation, Phillips says the Queen’s removal as head of state could be a “swift process” and could happen as early as August, which marks Jamaica’s 60th independence anniversary month.

Story continues below advertisement

A group of 100 Jamaican business leaders, doctors, musicians and politicians penned an open letter calling for slavery reparation payments and an apology for colonialism from the monarchs.

“We note with great concern your visit to our country, Jamaica, during a period when we are still in the throes of a global pandemic and bracing for the full impact of another global crisis associated with the Russian/Ukraine war,” the letter, written by the Advocates Network, states.

And on Tuesday, local outlets shared photos and videos from the protest at the British High Commission in St. Andrew.

Story continues below advertisement

Jamaica lawmaker Mike Henry, who has long led an effort to obtain reparations that he estimates at more than seven billion pounds, told The Associated Press in a phone interview that an apology is only the first step for what he described as “abuse of human life and labour.”

Trending Stories

“An apology really admits that there is some guilt,” he said.

Read more: American ‘People’s Convoy’ slowed by lone leisurely cyclist

During their two-day stay in Jamaica, Prince William and Kate are expected to celebrate Bob Marley’s legacy, a move that also has riled some Jamaicans.

Story continues below advertisement

“As a Rastafarian, Bob Marley embodied advocacy and is recognized globally for the principles of human rights, equality, reparations and repatriation,” stated the letter of those demanding an apology.

The group said that it would be celebrating 60 years of freedom from Britain, adding that it is saddened “that more progress has not been made given the burden of our colonial inheritance. We nonetheless celebrate the many achievements of great Jamaicans who rejected negative, colonial self-concepts and who self-confidently succeeded against tremendous odds. We will also remember and celebrate our freedom fighters.”

The Caribbean tour marks the first major overseas trip for William and Kate since before the pandemic began.

Story continues below advertisement

Local opposition forced the royal couple to cancel one of their first tour stops Saturday, after a protest was staged on Friday opposing the couple’s visit to Akte‘il Ha cacao farm in Indian Creek village in the foothills of the Maya Mountains.

Protesters were also upset that the couple planned to land their helicopter on a nearby soccer field without consultation.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend a special reception hosted by the Governor General of Belize in celebration of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on March 21, 2022 in Cahal Pech, Belize. View image in full screen
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend a special reception hosted by the Governor General of Belize in celebration of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on March 21, 2022 in Cahal Pech, Belize. Samir Hussein / WireImage via Getty Images

“We don’t want them to land on our land, that’s the message that we want to send,” Indian Creek chairman Sebastian Shol told the Daily Mail on Friday. “They could land anywhere but not on our land.”

The trip takes place at a crucial time, as several nations within the Commonwealth have considered cutting ties with the British monarchy.

Although the Queen is highly regarded across the region, Britain is accused by many of — at best — a callous attitude towards its former colonies. That feeling has been heightened by the U.K.’s treatment of many Caribbean immigrants who came to Britain after the Second World War, helping to rebuild a war-shattered country.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Prince William, Kate face more protests, backlash as tour continues to Jamaica

In recent years, some people from the Caribbean who had lived legally in Britain for decades were denied housing, jobs or medical treatment, and in some cases deported, because they didn’t have paperwork to prove their status.

The British government has apologized and agreed to pay compensation, but the scandal has caused deep anger, both in the U.K. and in the Caribbean.

Her Majesty was formally removed as head of state in Barbados in November. Prince Charles was in attendance at the handover ceremony as guest of honour.

Kensington Palace has yet to publicly address the protesters’ concerns.

With files from The Associated Press

Click to play video: 'Barbados becomes a republic and parts ways with the Queen' Barbados becomes a republic and parts ways with the Queen
Barbados becomes a republic and parts ways with the Queen – Nov 30, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Prince William tagKate Middleton tagRoyal Tour tagcaribbean tour tagjamaica protests prince william tagcaribbean tour jamaica tagjamaica monarchy tagjamaica protests tagjamaica queen elizabeth tagjamaica republic tagroyal tour caribbean tagroyal tour jamaica tagroyal tour protests tagwilliam and kate tour tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers