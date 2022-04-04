Menu

Canada

Quebec reports 7 more COVID 19 deaths, 57-patient rise in hospitalizations

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 4, 2022 11:38 am
Masks will no longer be required across most of Waterloo Region beginning Monday.
Masks will no longer be required across most of Waterloo Region beginning Monday. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting seven more deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Monday and a 57-patient rise in hospitalizations.

Health authorities say 1,407 people are hospitalized with the disease after 158 patients were admitted in the past 24 hours and 101 were discharged.

There are 69 people listed in intensive care, a drop of three.

Read more: Montreal-based study estimates Quebec saw up to 32,000 new daily COVID-19 cases last week

Officials are reporting 2,331 new COVID-19 cases based on PCR testing, which is limited to certain high-risk groups.

They say 1,230 new positive results from take-home rapid tests were declared by the public via a self-reporting online platform.

Authorities say they administered 8,408 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 4, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
