Quebec reports 7 more COVID 19 deaths, 57-patient rise in hospitalizations

Quebec is reporting seven more deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Monday and a 57-patient rise in hospitalizations.

Health authorities say 1,407 people are hospitalized with the disease after 158 patients were admitted in the past 24 hours and 101 were discharged.

There are 69 people listed in intensive care, a drop of three.

Officials are reporting 2,331 new COVID-19 cases based on PCR testing, which is limited to certain high-risk groups.

They say 1,230 new positive results from take-home rapid tests were declared by the public via a self-reporting online platform.

Authorities say they administered 8,408 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 4, 2022.