Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Vancouver home sales up 27% since February, says real estate board

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 4, 2022 3:54 pm
Click to play video: 'REBGV release March housing report' REBGV release March housing report
The real estate market in Vancouver is still red hot, with a new report saying sales were up 27% in March. Craig Munn from the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver joins Paul Haysom to talk about the latest numbers.

The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says home sales picked up between February and March but are still down from a year ago.

The B.C. board says last month’s sales totalled 4,344, a 27 per cent increase from 3,424 homes sold in February 2022 and a 24 per cent decrease from the 5,708 sales recorded in March 2021.

The board attributed some of the decreases to March 2021 being the highest selling month in its history but noted that last month’s sales were still 25.5 per cent above the 10-year March sales average.

Read more: B.C. introduces homebuyer protection bill that will allow cooling off period

Related Video
Click to play video: 'Condo prices falling in Metro Vancouver' Condo prices falling in Metro Vancouver
Condo prices falling in Metro Vancouver – Aug 28, 2019
Story continues below advertisement

The month also brought 6,673 new listings, a roughly 20 per cent drop from 8,287 a year ago but a 22 per cent increase from 5,471 in February.

Trending Stories

The benchmark price for all residential properties in the area sat at more than $1.3 million last month, a 20.7 per cent increase from last March and a 3.6 per cent climb from February 2022.

Board chair Daniel John says the numbers indicate the market is experiencing a much calmer pace than it saw last year, but activity and prices remain elevated.

“We’re still seeing upward pressure on prices across all housing categories in the region. Lack of supply is driving this pressure,” John said, in a statement.

“The number of homes listed for sale on our MLS system today is less than half of what’s needed to shift the market into balanced territory.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Business tagReal Estate tagVancouver real estate tagreal estate vancouver tagFEbruary real estate tagLatest in real estate tagReal estate latest vancouver tagVancouver real estate february tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers