Halifax schools open despite snowfall warning, buses pulled

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education announced that all schools would open for the day on Monday, despite a snowfall warning being issued, leading to much outcry on social media.

The reasoning for remaining open, HRCE announced at about 6 a.m. Monday, was that it said the forecast showed snow accumulation of less than five centimetres by 4 p.m. and temperature above freezing.

It also noted “busses are running” in the 6 a.m. post.

All HRCE schools are OPEN (April 4, 2022) & buses are running. Here’s what informed today's decision: • A forecast of snow accumulation of less than 5 cm by 4pm;

• Temperature above freezing throughout school day. How decisions are made: https://t.co/wZoMWIzpSO — Halifax Regional Centre for Education (@HRCE_NS) April 4, 2022

However, nearly two hours later, HRCE announced on social media that buses would not be running, in fact.

“Transportation service providers have informed us they are NOT running today,” the tweet read.

“We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience.”

***UPDATE (7:47am): All schools in HRCE are open, however, transportation service providers have informed us that they are NOT running today (Monday, April 4, 2022). We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience. More information to come. — Halifax Regional Centre for Education (@HRCE_NS) April 4, 2022

Some parents expressed concern and frustration on social media about the decision to open.

“We have 5 cm now in Waverley ! At 6:30… this is a miscalculation by HRCE,” one user tweeted earlier.

“My son’s bus typically picks him up at 7:29. An 11 year old. He just stood outside for 20 minutes,” another Twitter user said.

Here's my feedback. Back deck at 7:00 a.m. with snow falling heavily. pic.twitter.com/roxeinRxK1 — Meggie Spicer (@meggie_spicer) April 4, 2022

Environment Canada said Sunday a low-pressure system will pass south of the province, bringing 15 to 20 cm of “widespread” snowfall.

Halifax Regional Municipality noted residents can expect gusty winds of up to 50 km/h to 70 km/h, in addition to the snow.

Early Monday, Halifax Transit announces several of its routes will be placed on the snow plan.

With snow in the forecast, a reminder that several of our bus routes are put on ‘snow plan’ to maintain service levels by re-routing buses around hills and tricky areas. Follow @hfxtransitalert for the latest & check your route’s snow plan here: https://t.co/Rr3rCdbjgQ… pic.twitter.com/a5WsB3MD8i — Halifax Transit (@hfxtransit) April 4, 2022

