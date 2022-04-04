Menu

Canada

Halifax schools open despite snowfall warning, buses pulled

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted April 4, 2022 8:00 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: April 4' Global News Morning Halifax: April 4
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education announced that all schools would open for the day on Monday, despite a snowfall warning being issued, leading to much outcry on social media.

The reasoning for remaining open, HRCE announced at about 6 a.m. Monday, was that it said the forecast showed snow accumulation of less than five centimetres by 4 p.m. and temperature above freezing.

Read more: Bring those shovels back out: Heavy snowfall headed for Nova Scotia

It also noted “busses are running” in the 6 a.m. post.

However, nearly two hours later, HRCE announced on social media that buses would not be running, in fact.

“Transportation service providers have informed us they are NOT running today,” the tweet read.

“We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience.”

Some parents expressed concern and frustration on social media about the decision to open.

“We have 5 cm now in Waverley ! At 6:30… this is a miscalculation by HRCE,” one user tweeted earlier.

“My son’s bus typically picks him up at 7:29. An 11 year old. He just stood outside for 20 minutes,” another Twitter user said.

Read more: 3 companies awarded contracts to provide Halifax school bus service

Environment Canada said Sunday a low-pressure system will pass south of the province, bringing 15 to 20 cm of “widespread” snowfall.

Halifax Regional Municipality noted residents can expect gusty winds of up to 50 km/h to 70 km/h, in addition to the snow.

Early Monday, Halifax Transit announces several of its routes will be placed on the snow plan.

