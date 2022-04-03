First SUMA convention in two years to be held this week

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time in more than two years the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) is holding their annual convention in person.

From April 3 to April 6, representatives from Saskatchewan’s cities, towns, villages, resort villages and northern municipalities will all be gathering at Queensbury Convention Centre in Regina for the event.

The convention is themed as “connect” and will be focused on networking with peers, provincial decision makers, and the more than 150 trade show exhibitors.

“(The) convention is a chance to learn about the innovative projects happening all around the province and celebrate the dedication of municipal officials,” a press release states.

Former mayor of Edmonton Don Iveson will be making the keynote address. Iveson also served as the chair of the federation of Canadian Municipalities’ (FCM) Big City Mayors’ Caucus.

SUMA said the event is mask-friendly.

The convention will kick off on Monday with opening ceremonies followed by the Premier’s Address.

The last day of the convention will feature the President’s Address followed by a session with members of the provincial cabinet.

Some sessions will be livestreamed on SUMA’s YouTube Channel, such as the Premier’s Address, Saskatchewan municipal awards and the bear pit session.

More information on the convention can be found on SUMA’s website.