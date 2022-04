Send this page to someone via email

The Weeknd has won the best melodic rap performance Grammy for his featured vocals on Kanye West‘s “Hurricane.”

The Toronto singer, born Abel Tesfaye, was nominated alongside West and Lil Baby for the award, despite his boycott of the Grammys for his own work.

The award was handed out as part of a pre-broadcast ceremony Sunday hosted by LeVar Burton and live streaming on YouTube from Las Vegas.

