Entertainment

Joni Mitchell wins best historical album at 2022 Grammy awards

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 3, 2022 5:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Joni Mitchell joins Neil Young, pulls music from Spotify over Joe Rogan podcast' Joni Mitchell joins Neil Young, pulls music from Spotify over Joe Rogan podcast
Joni Mitchell says she stands with Neil Young and has decided to remove all her music from streaming giant Spotify over their shared concerns regarding "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, which also streams and is hosted on Spotify. – Jan 29, 2022

Joni Mitchell has won the best historical album Grammy for “Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967).”

She shares the award with fellow compilation producer Patrick Milligan and mastering engineer Bernie Grundman.

Many of the Grammy categories with Canadian nominees are being handed out in a webcast hosted by LeVar Burton live streaming on YouTube.

Read more: Joni Mitchell named MusiCares’ 2022 Person of the Year ahead of Grammys

Justin Bieber leads the Canadian contenders with eight nominations, including both record and song of the year for his chart-topping single “Peaches,” which he recorded with Toronto‘s Daniel Caesar.

His newest full-length release “Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe),” is in the running for album of the year, another top category.

The Grammys announced Friday that Bieber would also perform.

More coming.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
