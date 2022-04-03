Joni Mitchell wins best historical album at 2022 Grammy awards

Send this page to someone via email

Joni Mitchell has won the best historical album Grammy for “Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967).”

She shares the award with fellow compilation producer Patrick Milligan and mastering engineer Bernie Grundman.

Many of the Grammy categories with Canadian nominees are being handed out in a webcast hosted by LeVar Burton live streaming on YouTube.

Justin Bieber leads the Canadian contenders with eight nominations, including both record and song of the year for his chart-topping single “Peaches,” which he recorded with Toronto‘s Daniel Caesar.

His newest full-length release “Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe),” is in the running for album of the year, another top category.

The Grammys announced Friday that Bieber would also perform.

