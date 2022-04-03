Search-and-rescue truck stolen in Williams Lake

Send this page to someone via email

Police in the Cariboo region are on the lookout for a crucial piece of search-and-rescue equipment that was stolen this weekend.

Williams Lake RCMP say someone made off with a 2020 Dodge Ram 5500 belonging to the Cariboo Search and Rescue from the team’s headquarters on Mackenzie Avenue in Williams lake on Saturday.

“This emergency vehicle represents a significant investment in the safety of the community,” Williams Lake RCMP Cpl. Shane Nicoll said in a media release.

“We are asking that everyone look out for the Search and Rescue truck and, if seen, report it to police immediately.”

The truck is red and silver and equipped with red emergency lights. It has a utility box on the back, the word “Rescue” written on the the sides of the cab, and the BC licence plate RH7960.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked not to approach it and to call 911 or Williams lake RCMP immediately. People can also report the truck anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1800-222-TIPS (8477).

