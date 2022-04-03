Menu

Education

Toronto Catholic elementary teachers reach deal with school board, end strike

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 3, 2022 2:16 pm
Click to play video: 'TCDSB says union representing elementary schools issued strike notice' TCDSB says union representing elementary schools issued strike notice
RELATED: In a letter to parent, the Toronto Catholic District School Board says Toronto Elementary Catholic Teacher’s union has issued notice of a full strike at one or more schools on Monday if a collective agreement isn’t reached. Erica Vella has details – Jan 27, 2022

Toronto Elementary Catholic Teachers (TECT) say they have reached a tentative agreement with the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB).

Members had taken part in work-to-rule strike action, which has now been suspended in light of the deal, the union said in a news release.

Read more: Toronto Catholic elementary teachers threaten to strike next week, board says

“All work to rule sanctions will end immediately,” TCDSB’s director of education, Dr. Brendan Browne, and chair, Angela Kennedy, said in a statement sent to Global News.

Trending Stories

“TCDSB appreciates the patience and support of our families, students and staff throughout this time and we look forward to a return to normal school operations.”

The union thanked teachers for their “support and advocacy” during negotiations.

Story continues below advertisement

The deal must now be ratified by elementary teachers who have been without a contract since August 2019.

Click to play video: 'Ontario education minister tells Toronto Catholic teachers ‘enough is enough’' Ontario education minister tells Toronto Catholic teachers ‘enough is enough’
Ontario education minister tells Toronto Catholic teachers ‘enough is enough’ – Nov 9, 2021
