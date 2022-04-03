Toronto Catholic elementary teachers reach deal with school board, end strike

Toronto Elementary Catholic Teachers (TECT) say they have reached a tentative agreement with the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB).
Members had taken part in work-to-rule strike action, which has now been suspended in light of the deal, the union said in a news release.
“All work to rule sanctions will end immediately,” TCDSB’s director of education, Dr. Brendan Browne, and chair, Angela Kennedy, said in a statement sent to Global News.
“TCDSB appreciates the patience and support of our families, students and staff throughout this time and we look forward to a return to normal school operations.”
The union thanked teachers for their “support and advocacy” during negotiations.
The deal must now be ratified by elementary teachers who have been without a contract since August 2019.
Comments