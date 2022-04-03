Toronto police announce arrest in Leslieville murder

Send this page to someone via email

Police have made an arrest after a nail salon owner was found dead in a garbage bag in Toronto‘s east end.

In a media release, Toronto police said Dallas Ly, the son of Tien Ly, who was discovered dead Monday, has been arrested and charged with second degree murder.

Toronto police responded to a call in the area of Eastern Avenue and Berkshire Avenue Monday afternoon after a member of the public discovered a body in a garbage bag.

On Tuesday evening, Det. Sgt. Christopher Ruhl of the Toronto police homicide unit said the body was discovered “including some signs of dismemberment.”

Officers appealed to the public for help to identify the female victim.

They released images of a “distinct design and colour” on the fingernail and toenails of the victim. Images were also shared of a red, long sleeve Armani Exchange shirt she wore.

The release of the information helped officers identify the woman.

On Wednesday evening, police identified her as Tien Ly, the 46-year-old owner of a Yonge Street nail salon.

A worker at the salon told Global News he had painted the distinctive design on Tien Ly’s nails. “I know it, I recognize it,” the employee said.

Police requested assistance from the public locating Dallas Ly, Tien Ly’s 20-year-old son. They did not name him as a person of interest or a suspect Wednesday.

“Through investigation, it was determined Dallas Ly was responsible for the death of Tien Ly,” Toronto police alleged Sunday in a media release.

Dallas Ly will appear in court virtually on Sunday.

— with files from Global News’ Catherine McDonald

