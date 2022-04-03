Peak Pride festivities take over SilverStar Mountain Resort

Send this page to someone via email

Almost 100 people took part in the Peak Pride Parade, wearing rainbow flags, progress flags and transgender flags as capes to celebrate the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

“The whole gang meets at the top of the mountain, we ski down Milky Way [ski run] and then we just finish [in the village],” said Ian Jenkins, SilverStar Mountain Resort.

The crowd made up of all ages skied and boarded down the mountain, whether a member of the community themselves or an ally. Everyone is welcome to attend the weekends’ events.

“When you look at allies you can say you’re an ally but when you don’t actually walk the walk and talk the talk, you’re not really a true ally,” said Dustyn Baulkham, Peak Pride executive producer.

“The majority of them are allies. So you’re coming down the mountain together collectively, as a whole, in support of diversity and inclusivity.”

The annual weekend-long event is packed with live music, drag shows, bingo, brunch and more takes over ski hills from Mount Washington to Red Mountain Resort, Big White Ski Resort and, this weekend, at SilverStar Mountain Resort.

“Peak pride is a pride festival that we created in 2017 that started at Big White. It was routed around bringing the LGBT community to the mountain,” said Baulkham.

Peak Pride events continue tonight and tomorrow on the mountain for full details visit www.peakpride.lgbt