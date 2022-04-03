Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Peak Pride festivities take over SilverStar Mountain Resort

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted April 3, 2022 4:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Peak Pride rounds out SilverStar Mountain Resort ski season' Peak Pride rounds out SilverStar Mountain Resort ski season
Almost 100 people took part in the Peak Pride Parade, wearing rainbow flags, progress flags and transgender flags as capes to celebrate the 2SLGBTQIA+ community. 

Almost 100 people took part in the Peak Pride Parade, wearing rainbow flags, progress flags and transgender flags as capes to celebrate the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

“The whole gang meets at the top of the mountain, we ski down Milky Way [ski run] and then we just finish [in the village],” said Ian Jenkins, SilverStar Mountain Resort.

The crowd made up of all ages skied and boarded down the mountain, whether a member of the community themselves or an ally. Everyone is welcome to attend the weekends’ events.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Kelowna, B.C. breweries create special beer for Ukraine

“When you look at allies you can say you’re an ally but when you don’t actually walk the walk and talk the talk, you’re not really a true ally,” said Dustyn Baulkham, Peak Pride executive producer.

“The majority of them are allies. So you’re coming down the mountain together collectively, as a whole, in support of diversity and inclusivity.”

Read more: Kelowna electronic band contributes song to fundraising album for Ukraine

The annual weekend-long event is packed with live music, drag shows, bingo, brunch and more takes over ski hills from Mount Washington to Red Mountain Resort, Big White Ski Resort and, this weekend, at SilverStar Mountain Resort.

“Peak pride is a pride festival that we created in 2017 that started at Big White. It was routed around bringing the LGBT community to the mountain,” said Baulkham.

Peak Pride events continue tonight and tomorrow on the mountain for full details visit www.peakpride.lgbt

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagnews tagNorth Okanagan tagLGBT tagPride Parade tagRainbow flag tagSilverstar Mountain Resort tag2SLGBTQIA+ tagPeak Pride tagPride Ski tagPride Snowboard tagVernon Ski Reort tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers