Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal’s Muslim community celebrates Ramadan without restrictions

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted April 2, 2022 8:01 pm
Click to play video: 'How to Have a Healthy Ramadan' How to Have a Healthy Ramadan
WATCH: Alberta government moves forward with implementing parts of K-6 curriculum

Over the coming month, Muslims will fast from sunrise to sunset, breaking their fast with a shared meal. They will also pray multiple times through the day.

But over the past two years it’s been tough to do it together as a community.

“For most of us, the past two years has basically become the normal,” says Iman Raza Shah. “We are used to entering a building and keeping distant and having limitations, so this is the first year we have none of that.”

Read more: Almost all COVID-19 health restrictions lifted across Quebec as of Saturday

Last year, Quebec was still under a curfew, making it difficult for many Muslims to pray at the mosque.

“We had some of our prayers after 8 p.m. and some of our prayers also before 5 a.m. so we had to limit our prayers because of the curfew last year,” says Shah.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Although Ramadan is also a time of individual reflection, for Ali Raza, a member of the Centre Islamique Ahmadiyya, being able to pray with his community means a lot.

“Last year, we eat at home, we pray at home,” he says. “Now we are happy to be together everyone gathering in a mosque. We are much happier.”

There are still plenty of precautions, according to Shah. Everyone must be double vaccinated to attend the mosque.

Click to play video: 'Start of Ramadan' Start of Ramadan
Start of Ramadan – Apr 13, 2021

“We are very happy and we are definitely taking advantage of the situation, but at the same time we’re still being precautious,” he says.

“People are encouraged to come to the mosque but nobody is forced,” says Shah. “So anyone who wants to pray at home or someone who prefers to pray at home, they’re of course welcome and allowed to pray at home.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ramadan lasts 30 days and will end on May 1.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta tagEdmonton tagLethbridge tagStudents tagEducation tagCalgary tagSchools tagTeachers tagAlberta Teachers Association tagalberta draft curriculum tagDraft Curriculum tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

Montreal’s Muslim community celebrates Ramadan without restrictions

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'How to Have a Healthy Ramadan' How to Have a Healthy Ramadan
WATCH: Alberta government moves forward with implementing parts of K-6 curriculum

Over the coming month, Muslims will fast from sunrise to sunset, breaking their fast with a shared meal. They will also pray multiple times through the day.

But over the past two years it’s been tough to do it together as a community.

“For most of us, the past two years has basically become the normal,” says Iman Raza Shah. “We are used to entering a building and keeping distant and having limitations, so this is the first year we have none of that.”

Read more: Almost all COVID-19 health restrictions lifted across Quebec as of Saturday

Last year, Quebec was still under a curfew, making it difficult for many Muslims to pray at the mosque.

“We had some of our prayers after 8 p.m. and some of our prayers also before 5 a.m. so we had to limit our prayers because of the curfew last year,” says Shah.

Trending Stories

Although Ramadan is also a time of individual reflection, for Ali Raza, a member of the Centre Islamique Ahmadiyya, being able to pray with his community means a lot.

“Last year, we eat at home, we pray at home,” he says. “Now we are happy to be together everyone gathering in a mosque. We are much happier.”

Story continues below advertisement

There are still plenty of precautions, according to Shah. Everyone must be double vaccinated to attend the mosque.

Click to play video: 'Start of Ramadan' Start of Ramadan
Start of Ramadan – Apr 13, 2021

“We are very happy and we are definitely taking advantage of the situation, but at the same time we’re still being precautious,” he says.

“People are encouraged to come to the mosque but nobody is forced,” says Shah. “So anyone who wants to pray at home or someone who prefers to pray at home, they’re of course welcome and allowed to pray at home.”

Ramadan lasts 30 days and will end on May 1.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

Montreal’s Muslim community celebrates Ramadan without restrictions

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'How to Have a Healthy Ramadan' How to Have a Healthy Ramadan
WATCH: Alberta government moves forward with implementing parts of K-6 curriculum

Over the coming month, Muslims will fast from sunrise to sunset, breaking their fast with a shared meal. They will also pray multiple times through the day.

But over the past two years it’s been tough to do it together as a community.

Story continues below advertisement

“For most of us, the past two years has basically become the normal,” says Iman Raza Shah. “We are used to entering a building and keeping distant and having limitations, so this is the first year we have none of that.”

Read more: Almost all COVID-19 health restrictions lifted across Quebec as of Saturday

Last year, Quebec was still under a curfew, making it difficult for many Muslims to pray at the mosque.

“We had some of our prayers after 8 p.m. and some of our prayers also before 5 a.m. so we had to limit our prayers because of the curfew last year,” says Shah.

Trending Stories

Although Ramadan is also a time of individual reflection, for Ali Raza, a member of the Centre Islamique Ahmadiyya, being able to pray with his community means a lot.

“Last year, we eat at home, we pray at home,” he says. “Now we are happy to be together everyone gathering in a mosque. We are much happier.”

There are still plenty of precautions, according to Shah. Everyone must be double vaccinated to attend the mosque.

Click to play video: 'Start of Ramadan' Start of Ramadan
Start of Ramadan – Apr 13, 2021

“We are very happy and we are definitely taking advantage of the situation, but at the same time we’re still being precautious,” he says.

Story continues below advertisement

“People are encouraged to come to the mosque but nobody is forced,” says Shah. “So anyone who wants to pray at home or someone who prefers to pray at home, they’re of course welcome and allowed to pray at home.”

Ramadan lasts 30 days and will end on May 1.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

Montreal’s Muslim community celebrates Ramadan without restrictions

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'How to Have a Healthy Ramadan' How to Have a Healthy Ramadan
WATCH: Alberta government moves forward with implementing parts of K-6 curriculum

Over the coming month, Muslims will fast from sunrise to sunset, breaking their fast with a shared meal. They will also pray multiple times through the day.

But over the past two years it’s been tough to do it together as a community.

“For most of us, the past two years has basically become the normal,” says Iman Raza Shah. “We are used to entering a building and keeping distant and having limitations, so this is the first year we have none of that.”

Read more: Almost all COVID-19 health restrictions lifted across Quebec as of Saturday

Last year, Quebec was still under a curfew, making it difficult for many Muslims to pray at the mosque.

“We had some of our prayers after 8 p.m. and some of our prayers also before 5 a.m. so we had to limit our prayers because of the curfew last year,” says Shah.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Although Ramadan is also a time of individual reflection, for Ali Raza, a member of the Centre Islamique Ahmadiyya, being able to pray with his community means a lot.

“Last year, we eat at home, we pray at home,” he says. “Now we are happy to be together everyone gathering in a mosque. We are much happier.”

There are still plenty of precautions, according to Shah. Everyone must be double vaccinated to attend the mosque.

Click to play video: 'Start of Ramadan' Start of Ramadan
Start of Ramadan – Apr 13, 2021

“We are very happy and we are definitely taking advantage of the situation, but at the same time we’re still being precautious,” he says.

“People are encouraged to come to the mosque but nobody is forced,” says Shah. “So anyone who wants to pray at home or someone who prefers to pray at home, they’re of course welcome and allowed to pray at home.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ramadan lasts 30 days and will end on May 1.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

Montreal’s Muslim community celebrates Ramadan without restrictions

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'How to Have a Healthy Ramadan' How to Have a Healthy Ramadan
WATCH: Alberta government moves forward with implementing parts of K-6 curriculum

Over the coming month, Muslims will fast from sunrise to sunset, breaking their fast with a shared meal. They will also pray multiple times through the day.

But over the past two years it’s been tough to do it together as a community.

“For most of us, the past two years has basically become the normal,” says Iman Raza Shah. “We are used to entering a building and keeping distant and having limitations, so this is the first year we have none of that.”

Read more: Almost all COVID-19 health restrictions lifted across Quebec as of Saturday

Last year, Quebec was still under a curfew, making it difficult for many Muslims to pray at the mosque.

“We had some of our prayers after 8 p.m. and some of our prayers also before 5 a.m. so we had to limit our prayers because of the curfew last year,” says Shah.

Trending Stories

Although Ramadan is also a time of individual reflection, for Ali Raza, a member of the Centre Islamique Ahmadiyya, being able to pray with his community means a lot.

“Last year, we eat at home, we pray at home,” he says. “Now we are happy to be together everyone gathering in a mosque. We are much happier.”

Story continues below advertisement

There are still plenty of precautions, according to Shah. Everyone must be double vaccinated to attend the mosque.

Click to play video: 'Start of Ramadan' Start of Ramadan
Start of Ramadan – Apr 13, 2021

“We are very happy and we are definitely taking advantage of the situation, but at the same time we’re still being precautious,” he says.

“People are encouraged to come to the mosque but nobody is forced,” says Shah. “So anyone who wants to pray at home or someone who prefers to pray at home, they’re of course welcome and allowed to pray at home.”

Ramadan lasts 30 days and will end on May 1.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

Montreal’s Muslim community celebrates Ramadan without restrictions

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'How to Have a Healthy Ramadan' How to Have a Healthy Ramadan
WATCH: Alberta government moves forward with implementing parts of K-6 curriculum

Over the coming month, Muslims will fast from sunrise to sunset, breaking their fast with a shared meal. They will also pray multiple times through the day.

But over the past two years it’s been tough to do it together as a community.

Story continues below advertisement

“For most of us, the past two years has basically become the normal,” says Iman Raza Shah. “We are used to entering a building and keeping distant and having limitations, so this is the first year we have none of that.”

Read more: Almost all COVID-19 health restrictions lifted across Quebec as of Saturday

Last year, Quebec was still under a curfew, making it difficult for many Muslims to pray at the mosque.

“We had some of our prayers after 8 p.m. and some of our prayers also before 5 a.m. so we had to limit our prayers because of the curfew last year,” says Shah.

Trending Stories

Although Ramadan is also a time of individual reflection, for Ali Raza, a member of the Centre Islamique Ahmadiyya, being able to pray with his community means a lot.

“Last year, we eat at home, we pray at home,” he says. “Now we are happy to be together everyone gathering in a mosque. We are much happier.”

There are still plenty of precautions, according to Shah. Everyone must be double vaccinated to attend the mosque.

Click to play video: 'Start of Ramadan' Start of Ramadan
Start of Ramadan – Apr 13, 2021

“We are very happy and we are definitely taking advantage of the situation, but at the same time we’re still being precautious,” he says.

Story continues below advertisement

“People are encouraged to come to the mosque but nobody is forced,” says Shah. “So anyone who wants to pray at home or someone who prefers to pray at home, they’re of course welcome and allowed to pray at home.”

Ramadan lasts 30 days and will end on May 1.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

Montreal’s Muslim community celebrates Ramadan without restrictions

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'How to Have a Healthy Ramadan' How to Have a Healthy Ramadan
WATCH: Alberta government moves forward with implementing parts of K-6 curriculum

Over the coming month, Muslims will fast from sunrise to sunset, breaking their fast with a shared meal. They will also pray multiple times through the day.

But over the past two years it’s been tough to do it together as a community.

“For most of us, the past two years has basically become the normal,” says Iman Raza Shah. “We are used to entering a building and keeping distant and having limitations, so this is the first year we have none of that.”

Read more: Almost all COVID-19 health restrictions lifted across Quebec as of Saturday

Last year, Quebec was still under a curfew, making it difficult for many Muslims to pray at the mosque.

“We had some of our prayers after 8 p.m. and some of our prayers also before 5 a.m. so we had to limit our prayers because of the curfew last year,” says Shah.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Although Ramadan is also a time of individual reflection, for Ali Raza, a member of the Centre Islamique Ahmadiyya, being able to pray with his community means a lot.

“Last year, we eat at home, we pray at home,” he says. “Now we are happy to be together everyone gathering in a mosque. We are much happier.”

There are still plenty of precautions, according to Shah. Everyone must be double vaccinated to attend the mosque.

Click to play video: 'Start of Ramadan' Start of Ramadan
Start of Ramadan – Apr 13, 2021

“We are very happy and we are definitely taking advantage of the situation, but at the same time we’re still being precautious,” he says.

“People are encouraged to come to the mosque but nobody is forced,” says Shah. “So anyone who wants to pray at home or someone who prefers to pray at home, they’re of course welcome and allowed to pray at home.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ramadan lasts 30 days and will end on May 1.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

Montreal’s Muslim community celebrates Ramadan without restrictions

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'How to Have a Healthy Ramadan' How to Have a Healthy Ramadan
WATCH: Alberta government moves forward with implementing parts of K-6 curriculum

Over the coming month, Muslims will fast from sunrise to sunset, breaking their fast with a shared meal. They will also pray multiple times through the day.

But over the past two years it’s been tough to do it together as a community.

“For most of us, the past two years has basically become the normal,” says Iman Raza Shah. “We are used to entering a building and keeping distant and having limitations, so this is the first year we have none of that.”

Read more: Almost all COVID-19 health restrictions lifted across Quebec as of Saturday

Last year, Quebec was still under a curfew, making it difficult for many Muslims to pray at the mosque.

“We had some of our prayers after 8 p.m. and some of our prayers also before 5 a.m. so we had to limit our prayers because of the curfew last year,” says Shah.

Trending Stories

Although Ramadan is also a time of individual reflection, for Ali Raza, a member of the Centre Islamique Ahmadiyya, being able to pray with his community means a lot.

“Last year, we eat at home, we pray at home,” he says. “Now we are happy to be together everyone gathering in a mosque. We are much happier.”

Story continues below advertisement

There are still plenty of precautions, according to Shah. Everyone must be double vaccinated to attend the mosque.

Click to play video: 'Start of Ramadan' Start of Ramadan
Start of Ramadan – Apr 13, 2021

“We are very happy and we are definitely taking advantage of the situation, but at the same time we’re still being precautious,” he says.

“People are encouraged to come to the mosque but nobody is forced,” says Shah. “So anyone who wants to pray at home or someone who prefers to pray at home, they’re of course welcome and allowed to pray at home.”

Ramadan lasts 30 days and will end on May 1.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

Montreal’s Muslim community celebrates Ramadan without restrictions

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'How to Have a Healthy Ramadan' How to Have a Healthy Ramadan
WATCH: Alberta government moves forward with implementing parts of K-6 curriculum

Over the coming month, Muslims will fast from sunrise to sunset, breaking their fast with a shared meal. They will also pray multiple times through the day.

But over the past two years it’s been tough to do it together as a community.

Story continues below advertisement

“For most of us, the past two years has basically become the normal,” says Iman Raza Shah. “We are used to entering a building and keeping distant and having limitations, so this is the first year we have none of that.”

Read more: Almost all COVID-19 health restrictions lifted across Quebec as of Saturday

Last year, Quebec was still under a curfew, making it difficult for many Muslims to pray at the mosque.

“We had some of our prayers after 8 p.m. and some of our prayers also before 5 a.m. so we had to limit our prayers because of the curfew last year,” says Shah.

Trending Stories

Although Ramadan is also a time of individual reflection, for Ali Raza, a member of the Centre Islamique Ahmadiyya, being able to pray with his community means a lot.

“Last year, we eat at home, we pray at home,” he says. “Now we are happy to be together everyone gathering in a mosque. We are much happier.”

There are still plenty of precautions, according to Shah. Everyone must be double vaccinated to attend the mosque.

Click to play video: 'Start of Ramadan' Start of Ramadan
Start of Ramadan – Apr 13, 2021

“We are very happy and we are definitely taking advantage of the situation, but at the same time we’re still being precautious,” he says.

Story continues below advertisement

“People are encouraged to come to the mosque but nobody is forced,” says Shah. “So anyone who wants to pray at home or someone who prefers to pray at home, they’re of course welcome and allowed to pray at home.”

Ramadan lasts 30 days and will end on May 1.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

Montreal’s Muslim community celebrates Ramadan without restrictions

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'How to Have a Healthy Ramadan' How to Have a Healthy Ramadan
WATCH: Alberta government moves forward with implementing parts of K-6 curriculum

Over the coming month, Muslims will fast from sunrise to sunset, breaking their fast with a shared meal. They will also pray multiple times through the day.

But over the past two years it’s been tough to do it together as a community.

“For most of us, the past two years has basically become the normal,” says Iman Raza Shah. “We are used to entering a building and keeping distant and having limitations, so this is the first year we have none of that.”

Read more: Almost all COVID-19 health restrictions lifted across Quebec as of Saturday

Last year, Quebec was still under a curfew, making it difficult for many Muslims to pray at the mosque.

“We had some of our prayers after 8 p.m. and some of our prayers also before 5 a.m. so we had to limit our prayers because of the curfew last year,” says Shah.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Although Ramadan is also a time of individual reflection, for Ali Raza, a member of the Centre Islamique Ahmadiyya, being able to pray with his community means a lot.

“Last year, we eat at home, we pray at home,” he says. “Now we are happy to be together everyone gathering in a mosque. We are much happier.”

There are still plenty of precautions, according to Shah. Everyone must be double vaccinated to attend the mosque.

Click to play video: 'Start of Ramadan' Start of Ramadan
Start of Ramadan – Apr 13, 2021

“We are very happy and we are definitely taking advantage of the situation, but at the same time we’re still being precautious,” he says.

“People are encouraged to come to the mosque but nobody is forced,” says Shah. “So anyone who wants to pray at home or someone who prefers to pray at home, they’re of course welcome and allowed to pray at home.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ramadan lasts 30 days and will end on May 1.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers