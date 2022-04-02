Man killed after farm tractor rollover in rural Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The driver of a farm tractor was killed in a crash in rural Nova Scotia Friday evening.

In a news release, RCMP said police, EHS and the Shubenacadie Fire and Emergency Services responded to the crash on Mill Village Road in Shubenacadie around 7:25 p.m.

Mounties said the farm tractor moved to the side of the road after being passed by a vehicle, but then “came to rest in the ditch.”

“The driver of the farm tractor, a 40-year-old man of North Salem, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” RCMP said.

Read more: Crash involving cargo train and truck near Halifax leaves 1 person injured

Spokesperson Const. Guillaume Tremblay said they are still trying to determine the cause of the rollover.

Story continues below advertisement

Tremblay added, according to eyewitnesses the vehicle that passed the tractor did not hit it.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The Nova Scotia medical examiner’s office is assisting with the investigation, the release said.