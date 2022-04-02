Menu

Canada

Man killed after farm tractor rollover in rural Nova Scotia

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted April 2, 2022 12:41 pm
A farm tractor is silhouetted against a setting sun near Mossbank, Sask., Saturday May 11, 2002. View image in full screen
A farm tractor is silhouetted against a setting sun near Mossbank, Sask., Saturday May 11, 2002. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The driver of a farm tractor was killed in a crash in rural Nova Scotia Friday evening.

In a news release, RCMP said police, EHS and the Shubenacadie Fire and Emergency Services responded to the crash on Mill Village Road in Shubenacadie around 7:25 p.m.

Mounties said the farm tractor moved to the side of the road after being passed by a vehicle, but then “came to rest in the ditch.”

“The driver of the farm tractor, a 40-year-old man of North Salem, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” RCMP said.

Spokesperson Const. Guillaume Tremblay said they are still trying to determine the cause of the rollover.

Tremblay added, according to eyewitnesses the vehicle that passed the tractor did not hit it.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The Nova Scotia medical examiner’s office is assisting with the investigation, the release said.

