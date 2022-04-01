Suspect arrested after Brandon chocolate bunny assault

Send this page to someone via email

Brandon Police made it clear Friday that a recent assault involving a chocolate bunny was no joke.

An employee at a Brandon business was injured after being hit with a “Mr. Solid” chocolate treat during an attempted robbery, according to police.

RELATED: Joint Brandon Police-FBI investigation charges Manitoba man with cyber-attacks

It happened in the 3400 block of Victoria Avenue Thursday. A suspect was attempting to steal merchandise when the employee confronted him and that’s when he was hit by the chocolate treat.

The victim’s injuries were minor, while the suspect fled but was arrested nearby.

He faces charges of assault and theft under $5,000.

Brandon police says it shows suspects are unpredictable and will use whatever weapon is available to them.

Story continues below advertisement