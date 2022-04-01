Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Green farming effort turns brewery leftovers into livestock feed

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted April 1, 2022 9:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Green farming effort turns brewery leftovers into livestock feed' Green farming effort turns brewery leftovers into livestock feed
A young farmer in the Calgary area has come up with an innovative way of supporting local businesses. As Gil Tucker shows us, she’s promoting "farm to table" with a stop at a brewery along the way.

A young farmer in the Calgary area has come up with an innovative way of helping local businesses grow. And Victoria Ross is promoting “farm to table” with a stop at a brewery along the way.

Ross runs aGRO Systems out of her farm about half an hour’s drive north of Calgary.

aGRO collects the grain mash left over after local craft breweries have finished brewing a batch, selling it to southern Alberta farmers and ranchers to use as livestock feed.

Read more: Farming ‘business boot camp’ teaching the next generation about agriculture

Ross grew up on a farm and she’s delighted that’s she’s found a way to carry on the family tradition.

“It’s actually really awesome,” Ross said. “We’re focused on connecting our whole food production system.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ol’ Beautiful Brewing Co. is one of about 30 Calgary-area breweries that pay aGRO to collect their leftover brewer’s mash, rather than tossing it out.

Click to play video: 'Rare triplet calves born on southern Alberta farm' Rare triplet calves born on southern Alberta farm
Rare triplet calves born on southern Alberta farm – Mar 17, 2022

“It’s going to local farmers,” Ol’ Beautiful’s Carley Leger said. “So it’s helping other local people in our city and our area, which is always great to help with.”

Trending Stories

Among the farmers and ranchers buying the mash to use as feed is Tall Timber Cattle Co.

“We use that as a high energy supplement, a green alternative, also a feed supplement that’s saving us money in the end,” Tall Timber’s James Van Staalduinen said. “We’re all winning: the breweries get to get rid of it and it stays out of the landfill.”

Read more: Udderly unusual: Rare triplet calves born on southern Alberta farm

Story continues below advertisement

Ross will be promoting sustainable agriculture when she speaks at a conference in Calgary on Tuesday Apr 5.

Organized by the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, the event is called “Cultivate: Agriculture Summit.”

“There needs to be a little bit more of a conversation on how we can connect the farm to table better,” Ross said. “It will reduce our emissions, it’ll create healthier food for consumers and then create a better, more lucrative local economy.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta agriculture tagSustainable agriculture taglivestock feed tagaGRO Systems tagCalgary Chamber of Commece tagCultivate:Agriculture Summit tagOl' Beautiful Brewing Co. tagTall Timber Cattle Co. tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers