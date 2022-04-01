Winnipeg police searching for missing boy, 10

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a missing 10-year-old boy.

Brody Bruce was last seen in the St. Vital area of Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Bruce is 4’10” tall, 105 lbs. with a medium build, short brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a grey hoodie, an over-sized fuzzy blue sweater, and black runners.

Anyone with information about Bruce’s whereabouts is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.