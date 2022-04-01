Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Winnipeg police searching for missing boy, 10

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 1, 2022 6:08 pm
Brody Bruce, 10.
Brody Bruce, 10. Winnipeg police handout

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a missing 10-year-old boy.

Brody Bruce was last seen in the St. Vital area of Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Bruce is 4’10” tall, 105 lbs. with a medium build, short brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a grey hoodie, an over-sized fuzzy blue sweater, and black runners.

Anyone with information about Bruce’s whereabouts is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagMissing boy tagmissing person winnipeg tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers