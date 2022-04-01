Menu

Environment

Ontario details resources for wildfire season beginning April 1

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 1, 2022 3:34 pm
The Kenora51 wildfire burns in northern Ontario as thousands were evacuated from five First Nations due to conditions. View image in full screen
The Kenora51 wildfire burns in northern Ontario as thousands were evacuated from five First Nations due to conditions. Supplied/Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, natural Resources & Forestry

Ontario says it has 800 fire rangers and dozens of aircraft prepared to respond to this year’s wildfire season.

The province detailed its available resources on Friday, the official start date of the wildland fire season that goes until Oct. 31.

Read more: More than 3,000 people evacuated from northern Ontario First Nations due to wildfires

The province says it’s possible to bring in more firefighters if needed, and there are more than 500 support staff available to respond across 14 management headquarters, two regional bases and one provincial co-ordination facility.

The province’s aircraft fleet includes water bombers, twin otters, helicopters and turbo beavers.

Included in last year’s fire season of 1,198 fires was a 200,000-hectare fire that the province says was the largest since it started keeping statistics in 1960.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
