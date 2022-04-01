COVID-19: HKPR reports 5 new hospitalizations, 106 active cases; GO-Vaxx bus to visit Kirkfield

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported another 50 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past 48 hours, according to an update released Friday afternoon.

No case update was issued on Thursday. As of 3:10 p.m. Friday, the health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard reported the following:

Deaths: 105 since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since Wednesday. So far in 2022, the health unit has reported 29 deaths. Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, the health unit has reported 75 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes (18 in 2022), 29 in Northumberland County (11 in 2022) and one in Haliburton County (none in 2022). On March 11, four cases previously reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes were removed from the health unit’s database to align with changes in provincial reporting.

New lab-confirmed cases: 50 since the Wednesday, March 30 update — 19 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 28 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 106 — down from 111 reported Wednesday. Among the 111 active cases are 43 in the Kawarthas, 57 in Northumberland County (led by 15 in Cobourg) and six in Haliburton County (led by three in Minden Hills). The health unit notes that due to changes in provincial testing guidelines, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Hospitalized cases: There have been 93 hospitalized cases reported in 2022 — five additional admissions since Wednesday’s update — with 44 in Kawartha Lakes (three more), 44 in Northumberland County (two more) and five in Haliburton County (led by four in Dysart et al). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported three patients as of noon Friday with one identifying COVID-19 as the primary cause of admission. The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, intensive care unit admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: 3,906 in 2022. Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 1,962 cases. In Northumberland County in 2022, Cobourg leads municipalities with 402 cases.

Vaccination: The health unit’s latest vaccination rate data was released Monday. Details can be found in this Global News Peterborough article. Appointments can be booked via the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). A list of dates and times is available on the health unit’s website.

Ontario’s Go-Vaxx bus will make a stop at the Kirkfield Fire Hall (16 Munroe St.) in Kirkfield (City of Kawartha Lakes) on Saturday, April 2 with vaccinations eligible for all residents ages five and up seeking first second and booster vaccinations. No appointment is needed for the clinic which will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” No new outbreaks were reported over the past 48 hours, leaving the following three active outbreaks:

Cornerstone Family Violence Prevention Centre in Cobourg: Declared March 29.

in Cobourg: Declared March 29. Christian Horizons, Group Home (Unit 501 only) in Cobourg: Declared March 23 and first reported on March 28.

(Unit 501 only) in Cobourg: Declared March 23 and first reported on March 28. Case Manor Care Community in Bobcaygeon in the City of Kawartha Lakes: Declared March 12. On Friday, Sierra Living reported three active cases — one resident and two staff on the home’s third floor. That’s down from Tuesday’s update of seven residents and one team member. There have been seven resolved cases — six residents and one staff.

