Ukraine MPs ask Canada for money to buy weapons in fight against Russia

Ukrainian legislators are asking Canada to give their country the money it needs to buy military weaponry to help the fight against Russia’s invasion.

The group of Ukrainian parliamentarians are in Ottawa this week to meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other federal government officials in a desperate bid to secure more support.

The lawmakers say they are doubtful that negotiations with Russia will result in peace, and say the only way to really protect their country is to achieve military superiority on the ground.

The Ukrainians say a list of weapons that their country needs has been given to Canadian officials, including items such as tanks and anti-aircraft weaponry.

They say they have also asked the Liberal government to include funding for such weapons in the coming budget, on top of the non-military support they already hope will be there.

Trudeau and Defence Minister Anita Anand said last week that Canada was looking at buying more weapons for Ukraine, but did not provide more specifics.