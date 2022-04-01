SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Comments

Canada

Hamilton council supports humanitarian crisis response to welcome displaced Ukrainians

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted April 1, 2022 12:42 pm
Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger says efforts to resettle displaced Ukrainians must include housing support, health, education, translation and labour services. View image in full screen
Efforts are underway to help in the expected resettlement of hundreds of displaced Ukrainians in Hamilton.

City council has approved the creation of a humanitarian crisis and response advisory committee to bring together city departments, community organizations and other stakeholders.

Read more: Ukrainian Canadians must share family members’ ‘firsthand’ stories of invasion, leader says

The motion was presented by Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger, who says it’s about ensuring the needed supports are in place.

“Certainly we want to make sure that we do our part,” says Eisenberger, “to support not only the Ukrainian community here, but their families and others that are coming here to find safe haven.”

The mayor stresses that the city can draw on previous experience after opening its arms to about 2,000 refugees from war-torn Syria in 2015-16.

Read more: Ontario man at Ukraine border looking for friend’s young sister to bring her to safety in Canada

The mayor stresses that the settlement plan must include housing support, health, education, translation and labour services.

The motion asks city staff to report back to the general issues committee with a progress update, including the number of displaced Ukrainians that could be resettled and any needed resources
to support that effort.

