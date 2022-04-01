Hamilton council supports humanitarian crisis response to welcome displaced Ukrainians

Send this page to someone via email

Efforts are underway to help in the expected resettlement of hundreds of displaced Ukrainians in Hamilton.

City council has approved the creation of a humanitarian crisis and response advisory committee to bring together city departments, community organizations and other stakeholders.

The motion was presented by Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger, who says it’s about ensuring the needed supports are in place.

“Certainly we want to make sure that we do our part,” says Eisenberger, “to support not only the Ukrainian community here, but their families and others that are coming here to find safe haven.”

The mayor stresses that the city can draw on previous experience after opening its arms to about 2,000 refugees from war-torn Syria in 2015-16.

The mayor stresses that the settlement plan must include housing support, health, education, translation and labour services.

The motion asks city staff to report back to the general issues committee with a progress update, including the number of displaced Ukrainians that could be resettled and any needed resources

to support that effort.