Health

Manitoba launches ‘social impact bond’ to help thousands quit smoking

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted April 1, 2022 12:47 pm
A smoker puts out a cigarette in a public ash tray in Ottawa on May 31, 2016. View image in full screen
A smoker puts out a cigarette in a public ash tray in Ottawa on May 31, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The province is launching a new program to help Manitobans quit smoking.

The Quit Smoking with Your Manitoba Pharmacist program has pharmacists with specialized training work with smokers to help them quit.

Read more: Manitoba government, pharmacy chain team up to help people quit smoking

“This social impact bond is the first of its kind in Manitoba and a unique opportunity to support people throughout our province as they become non-smokers,” said Mental Health and Community Wellness Minister Sarah Guillemard.

“About 220,000 Manitobans currently smoke, causing short-term and long-term health effects for themselves and those around them. The costs of smoking – to the individual and their health and to our health-care system as a whole – are significant. Manitoba is a proud partner in this initiative and the positive benefits it will have for thousands of people.”

The social impact bond is expected to enroll up to 4,500 Manitobans over the span of three years.

Initial funding for the project comes from Shoppers Drug Mart, which will invest $2 million. If the social impact bond is successful, the government will give up to $2.12 million.

Success will be measured by the number of participants who quit smoking for at least a year and stay away from nicotine after two years.

Read more: Canada should take cue from New Zealand on smoking ban, Cancer Society says

“Quitting smoking is difficult and most people need to try more than once to be able to quit successfully,” said Health Minister Audrey Gordon. “The goal of Quit Smoking with Your Manitoba Pharmacist is to increase the success rate of people who are ready to quit by making it convenient to access the right supports and resources at their local pharmacies.”

The project is estimated to result in provincial health-care savings of more than $1 million per year.

Smoking tagShoppers Drug Mart tagAudrey Gordon tagquit smoking tagSarah Guillemard tagsmoking cessation tagquit smoking winnipeg tagQuit Smoking with Your Manitoba Pharmacist tagSmoking Manitoba tag

