Crime

Man transported to hospital, another arrested after stabbing in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 1, 2022 11:22 am
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. View image in full screen
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

One man has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet Friday , Toronto police said officers were called to an apartment in the Ellesmere Road and Markham Road area just after 9:30 a.m. after receiving report of a stabbing.

Read more: Toronto police release new image of man wanted in connection to stabbing

Officers said a man was found with a stab wound to his leg and was transported to hospital via emergency run.

Toronto paramedics told Global News the man was in serious but stable condition.

According to police, another man was arrested at the scene.

