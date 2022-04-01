Man transported to hospital, another arrested after stabbing in Toronto: police

One man has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Toronto, police say.
In a tweet Friday , Toronto police said officers were called to an apartment in the Ellesmere Road and Markham Road area just after 9:30 a.m. after receiving report of a stabbing.
Officers said a man was found with a stab wound to his leg and was transported to hospital via emergency run.
Toronto paramedics told Global News the man was in serious but stable condition.
According to police, another man was arrested at the scene.
