Politics

10 more red light cameras proposed for suburban, mountain intersections in Hamilton

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted April 1, 2022 10:13 am
Hamilton collected millions in fines after catching over 20,000 drivers in 2019 through it's red light camera program. View image in full screen
Hamilton collected millions in fines after catching over 20,000 drivers in 2019 through it's red light camera program. Global News

Red light cameras are being proposed for another 10 Hamilton intersections, mostly on the mountain and in the suburbs.

The recommended locations are within a report that will be presented to the city’s public works committee on Monday.

Read more: Drivers caught by Hamilton cameras mean more funds for future speed enforcement: councillor

Proposed mountain intersections include Garth Street and Fennell Avene, Stone Church Road and Upper Paradise Road, and Upper James Street and Airport Road.

If the staff recommendation is approved, suburban cameras would be destined for places like Highway 8 and Gray Road, Barton Street and Fruitland Road, Paramount Drive and Winterberry Drive, Cootes Drive and Dundas Street, Highway 5 and Hamilton Street and Garner Road and Southcote Road.

Read more: Hamilton’s 2 photo radar cameras out of service due to vandalism, says city

Hamilton already has about 30 red light cameras designed to prevent red light running, a major cause of right angle collisions, which a staff report says often result in serious injuries.

The city adds that statistics gathered from current camera locations, show they are generally successful in decreasing both the number and severity of motor vehicle crashes.

