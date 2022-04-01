OPP investigating after 2 people found dead during wellness check near Brussels, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

BRUSSELS, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police are investigating two suspicious deaths near Brussels, east of Goderich.

Police say they were called to a home Wednesday afternoon to do a wellness check on the occupants.

They say officers found a woman dead inside the home and the body of a man elsewhere on the property.

OPP say autopsies are expected to be completed Saturday.

The names of the deceased have not been publicly released.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area between Tuesday evening and Wednesday afternoon to contact them.

