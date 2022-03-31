Menu

Crime

41-year-old man dead in Coquitlam, homicide team investigating

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 31, 2022 9:45 pm
Homicide investigators were deployed to Coquitlam on Thursday to probe the death of a 41-year-old man. View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Homicide investigators were deployed to Coquitlam Thursday, in response to the “sudden death” of a 41-year-old man.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Coquitlam RCMP and paramedics were called to a home on Coast Meridian Road near Manning Avenue around 3:30 p.m., where they found the victim.

Read more: Victim identified in Coquitlam stabbing, now deemed a homicide

Investigators believe the victim and his attacker knew one another, and said there was no suggestion the death was linked to the region’s ongoing gang conflict.

Trending Stories

Police said IHIT and Coquitlam RCMP officers remained in the area gathering evidence and “completing priority tasks.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Click to play video: '32 year-old mother of three killed in Coquitlam stabbing' 32 year-old mother of three killed in Coquitlam stabbing
32 year-old mother of three killed in Coquitlam stabbing – Jan 28, 2022

 

