41-year-old man dead in Coquitlam, homicide team investigating

Homicide investigators were deployed to Coquitlam Thursday, in response to the “sudden death” of a 41-year-old man.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Coquitlam RCMP and paramedics were called to a home on Coast Meridian Road near Manning Avenue around 3:30 p.m., where they found the victim.

Investigators believe the victim and his attacker knew one another, and said there was no suggestion the death was linked to the region’s ongoing gang conflict.

Police said IHIT and Coquitlam RCMP officers remained in the area gathering evidence and “completing priority tasks.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

