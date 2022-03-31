Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: 1,196 new cases in Saskatchewan, 20 deaths

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted March 31, 2022 5:58 pm
Saskatchewan health officials release the weekly COVID-19 report where 1,196 new cases in Saskatchewan and 20 deaths were reported. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan health officials release the weekly COVID-19 report where 1,196 new cases in Saskatchewan and 20 deaths were reported. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Saskatchewan officials say 1,196 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed by laboratory tests last week.

According to the government’s COVID-19 weekly Epi report, there were 400 new results reported this week. Of the 400, variants of concern were identified as Omicron.

The province also reported 20 new deaths, about 39% lower than in the previous week of 33 deaths.

Read more: COVID-19: 895 cases in Saskatchewan reported, deaths increase

Story continues below advertisement

Of the newly reported deaths, seven were in the Saskatoon zone. Four were younger than 70 years of age and 65% were among males.

Trending Stories

There were 2,801 severe cases with one or more underlying pre-existing conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and lung disease. There were 54.1% with hypertension.

There are 10 new outbreaks in high risk settings, five in long-term care facilities, four in personal care homes and one in a group home.

Read more: COVID-19 still spreading among children, Saskatchewan government data shows

During the week of March 20 to 26, 2022, 3,634 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered, of which 665 were pediatric primary series doses and 2,625 were booster doses.

A total of 7,449 laboratory tests were performed in Saskatchewan from March 20 to 26.

The North East zone had the highest testing rate of 6.6 tests per 1,000 population. Regina had the lowest testing rate of 1.8 tests per 1,000 population. However, Regina had 18.2% of the highest test positive. The Far North East zone had the lowest test positivity of 4.9%.

Click to play video: 'Sask. businesses looking to recover financially from COVID impacts' Sask. businesses looking to recover financially from COVID impacts
Sask. businesses looking to recover financially from COVID impacts – Mar 12, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagSaskatchewan News tagSaskatchewan Coronavirus tagOmicron tagsaskatchewan covid-19 tagvariants of concern tagSaskatchewan COVID tagEpi Report tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers