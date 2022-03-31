COVID-19: 1,196 new cases in Saskatchewan, 20 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan officials say 1,196 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed by laboratory tests last week.

The province also reported 20 new deaths, about 39% lower than in the previous week of 33 deaths.

Of the newly reported deaths, seven were in the Saskatoon zone. Four were younger than 70 years of age and 65% were among males.

There were 2,801 severe cases with one or more underlying pre-existing conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and lung disease. There were 54.1% with hypertension.

There are 10 new outbreaks in high risk settings, five in long-term care facilities, four in personal care homes and one in a group home.

During the week of March 20 to 26, 2022, 3,634 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered, of which 665 were pediatric primary series doses and 2,625 were booster doses.

A total of 7,449 laboratory tests were performed in Saskatchewan from March 20 to 26.

The North East zone had the highest testing rate of 6.6 tests per 1,000 population. Regina had the lowest testing rate of 1.8 tests per 1,000 population. However, Regina had 18.2% of the highest test positive. The Far North East zone had the lowest test positivity of 4.9%.

