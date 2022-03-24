COVID-19: 895 cases in Saskatchewan reported, deaths increase

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan officials say 895 COVID-19 cases were confirmed by laboratory tests last week.

According to the government’s COVID-19 weekly Epi report, there were also 147 new lineage results reported between March 13 and March 19.

All 147 variants of concern were identified as Omicron.

The province also reported 33 new COVID-19 deaths, marking an 18 per cent increase from the previous week when 28 deaths were reported.

The Epi report stated 14 of those deaths occurred March 13-19 whereas 19 occurred from Jan. 25 to March 12 but were reported last week.

Of the newly reported deaths, five were among people younger than 59.

As of Wednesday, there were 306 people in hospital with COVID-19. Of those patients, 158 have incidental infections, meaning they were admitted to hospital for other reasons and happened to test positive for the virus.

There were 19 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units in Saskatchewan as of Wednesday.

A total of 7,488 laboratory tests were performed in the province from March 13-19.

The north east zone has the highest testing rate of 6.1 tests per 1,000 people whereas Regina had the lowest testing rate of 2.1 tests per 1,000 people.

The south east zone has the highest test positivity with 20.7 per cent.

The province says testing rates should be interpreted with caution as they do not include positive test results from home rapid-antigen test kits.

Saskatoon had the highest amount of new laboratory-confirmed cases with 195.

As for vaccines, 85.7 per cent of those eligible have received at least one dose and 80.5 per cent have completed a series.