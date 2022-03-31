Menu

Crime

Driver clocked at double speed limit among stunt driving arrests in Peterborough County: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 31, 2022 1:12 pm
Peterborough County made four stunt driving arrests in a span of five days.
A driver clocked at double the posted speed limit was among a handful of stunt driving arrests made in Peterborough County in recent days.

According to Peterborough County OPP, that incident occurred on March 28 in Douro-Dummer Township when around 2 p.m. officers clocked a vehicle travelling 160 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone along County Road 6, east of the village of Lakefield.

A 62-year-old from Douro-Dummer Township was arrested and charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed.

Other incidents in which the driver was charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed:

  • March 29: Around 12:30 a.m. a vehicle was clocked travelling at 152km/h in a posted 80km/h zone on Highway 7 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, east of Peterborough. A 28-year-old driver from Minden, Ont., was arrested.
  • March 25: Two incidents while officers were conducting radar patrol on Highway 115 in Cavan-Monaghan Township: A 44-year-old Brampton driver was arrested around 11 a.m. after a vehicle was clocked travelling at 162 km/h in a posted 100km/h zone. Around 1 p.m., a vehicle was clocked travelling at 174 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone. A 66-year-old driver from Selwyn Township, Ont., was arrested.
In each arrest, OPP say the driver had their driver’s licence suspended for 30 days and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

Each accused was released and is scheduled to make a court appearance in Peterborough on May 9. No names were released.

