Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Canadian economy grew 0.2% in January despite COVID restrictions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 31, 2022 8:48 am
loonie View image in full screen
Canadian dollars are pictured in Vancouver, Sept. 22, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Statistics Canada says real gross domestic product grew 0.2 per cent in January, a month marked by restrictions due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Goods-producing industries drove gains in January, with the agency noting the construction sector grew for the third time in four months and the largest monthly gain in wholesale trade since July 2020.

The same couldn’t be said for the service sector that as a whole registered zero growth in January.

Trending Stories

Read more: Global economy will suffer from Russia’s war on Ukraine, OECD warns

Accommodation and food services, and the arts, entertainment and recreation sector each saw their largest monthly declines since the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020.

The agency also says its initial estimate suggests the economy grew 0.8 per cent in February, saying that many of the sectors down in January rebounded a month later.

Story continues below advertisement

Statistics Canada will finalize the February figure at the end of April.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Canada News tagCanada economy tagGDP tagcanada economy covid tagStatistics Canada GDP tageconomy news tagcanada economy omicron taggdp january tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers