Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Workers at Metro distribution warehouse in Toronto could strike by Friday

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 30, 2022 7:57 pm
A general view of a Metro grocery store's parking lot in North York. View image in full screen
A general view of a Metro grocery store's parking lot in North York. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Dominic Chan

Workers at a Toronto distribution warehouse that stocks Metro and Food Basics stores across southern Ontario could be on strike by Friday, their union says.

A press release from Unifor said 99 per cent of workers voted to go on strike if a collective agreement can not be reached by April 1.

Unifor represents around 315,000 workers, including at Global News.

“Metro has profited tremendously during the pandemic but it is the shareholders who have benefited, not the front line workers,” Unifor Ontario Regional Director Naureen Rizvi said in a statement.

Read more: Metro sees profit and sales climb despite labour conflict, mild cold and flu season

The contract negotiations effect around 900 full-time warehouse workers in Etobicoke. The staff have been without a contract since October, 2021.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“We are currently in bargaining with UNIFOR for the renewal of the collective agreement of full-time unionized employees at our Toronto Distribution Centres,” Stephanie Bonk, a spokesperson for Metro, told Global News.

Bonk said Metro was working toward an agreement that meets “the needs of our employees.”

Read more: Metro sales up more than 10% as Canadians eat at home due to COVID-19 pandemic

The warehouse supplies grocery stores along the Kingston to Windsor corridor across southern Ontario, according to the union.

Frank Reynolds, the local union chairperson, said workers wanted “the success that Metro has enjoyed to be reflected in wages, pensions and benefits.”

Metro will implement “its contingency plan” to supply stores if workers strike, Bonk said. Asked for details, she said the grocery store had “no further comment.”

Workers will strike by 12:01 a.m. on April 1 if an agreement is not reached, the union said.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto tagUnifor tagEtobicoke tagSupply Chain tagmetro tagGrocery Stores tagFood Basics tagOntario grocery stores tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers