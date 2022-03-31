Ukrainian man, 89, packs backpack to start new life in Montreal with growing family

Send this page to someone via email

Hryhorii Flidermoiz only able to bring some clothes and family photos to Montreal. The 89-year-old says he had a matter of minutes to pack his backpack before leaving Ukraine.

“It was a spontaneous decision,” he said.

On Wednesday night he visited the family business for the first time, where they are raising money and collecting donations for Ukraine.

The senior planned to stay in his home country, until his morale changed for the worse. His family then made the decision he needed to be closer to his loved ones.

“He said if something will happen to me, nobody would even know that I died,” said his granddaughter Anna Krivitsky.

Flidermoiz lived alone in Ukraine since his wife died a few years ago.

Story continues below advertisement

Within one day his trip to Canada was planned. On March 9 he took a bus to the Romanian border and crossed on foot.

A friend took his picture before the trip to give to the woman hired to bring him to his hotel in Romania.

“They’ve never seen each other. They don’t speak a common language,” said Krivitsky.

The journey was long, but Flidermoiz said he was never discouraged.

“If I made the decision, I execute it,” said Flidermoiz, after describing his character as strong.

Read more: Quebec man heads to Ukraine border to help refugees flee the war

Five days later, on March 14, he flew to New York, then drove to Montreal, and the family was reunited.

Flidermoiz said it is “incomparable” being with his whole family versus alone in war-torn Ukraine.

“We’re just so happy. I’m constantly hugging him. It’s like, we just can’t believe it,” said his granddaughter, Ilanit Krivitsky.

Story continues below advertisement

The family hopes Canada will be his forever home so they can stay together as a growing family. Anna is due in the spring with Flidermoiz’ latest great-granddaughter.

2:46 Russia’s bombs Kyiv’s outskirts despite pledge to pull back forces Russia’s bombs Kyiv’s outskirts despite pledge to pull back forces