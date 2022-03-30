Russia says no breakthroughs in Ukraine peace talks. Here’s what you need to know

Send this page to someone via email

Russia poured cold water on the outcome of peace talks with Ukraine on Wednesday, saying there were no breakthroughs at the meeting in Turkey.

Tuesday’s talks in Istanbul were the most significant to date, Turkey’s foreign ministry said. Ukrainian negotiators proposed accepting neutral status and floated Canada as a potential security guarantor under an agreement.

Russia said it would drastically cut its military activity focused on Kyiv and Chernihiv, and would review the proposals. The Kremlin’s spokesperson addressed the outcome of the talks on Wednesday.

Here’s a round-up of what’s happening.

No breakthrough in peace talks, Kremlin says

While acknowledging it was a “positive factor” that Ukraine submitted written proposals, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there doesn’t appear to be an immediate path to peace.

Story continues below advertisement

“We can’t say there has been something promising or any breakthroughs,” he said in a call with reporters, emphasizing there is still a lot of work ahead following the talks.

View image in full screen A view of damaged buildings and vehicles after shelling in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol under the control of Russian military and pro-Russian separatists on March 29. Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Peskov said Russia’s chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, has reported Ukraine’s proposals to President Vladimir Putin.

In an overnight address, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he took nothing Moscow said at the talks at face value.

“Ukrainians are not naive people,” he said. “Ukrainians have already learned during these 34 days of invasion, and over the past eight years of the war in Donbas, that the only thing they can trust is a concrete result.”

Top negotiators speak out

Medinsky said on Russia TV later on Wednesday that Ukraine had said in writing it was willing to give up its ambition of joining NATO, adopt “non-bloc” status, renounce nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction and commit not to host foreign troops or military bases on its soil.

Story continues below advertisement

He added Ukraine had agreed not to conduct military exercises with foreign armies except by agreement with state guarantors, including Russia.

“This is the essence, meaning and importance of the document preliminarily agreed upon at a … high level by Ukraine. However, work continues, negotiations continue,” he said.

However, Medinsky added Moscow’s position on the Donbas region and annexed Crimea remained unchanged, and that is a major sticking point for Ukraine, which said it will not make any concessions on its territorial integrity.

Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said on Wednesday he felt optimistic after the talks with Russia in Istanbul.

He said a proposed system of security guarantees for Ukraine, which would be offered in exchange for its neutrality, would be put to a national referendum only after Russian troops withdrew to positions they held before invading Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Shelling continues around Kyiv, officials say

A day after promising to scale back its operations around Kyiv and northern Ukraine, officials said Russia continued shelling around the capital on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Over the past 24 hours, there were 30 Russian shellings of residential areas and civilian infrastructure in regions around Kyiv, said Oleksandr Pavliuk, the head of the Kyiv region military administration.

View image in full screen A map posted by the British Ministry of Defence on March 30 shows the Russian attack and troop locations in Ukraine. U.K. Ministry of Defence on Twitter

In Chernihiv, the other area where Russia had promised to scale back its operations, the bombardment only intensified over the past day, said Mayor Vladyslav Astroshenko.

“This is yet another confirmation that Russia always lies,” he told CNN in an interview. “They actually have increased the intensity of strikes,” with “a colossal mortar attack in the centre of Chernihiv.”

Thousands of civilians may have died in Mariupol, UN tells Reuters

The ongoing barrage in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol has likely resulted in the deaths of thousands of civilians, the head of the UN human rights mission has told Reuters.

Story continues below advertisement

Almost 5,000 people, including about 210 children, have been killed in Mariupol since Russian forces laid siege to it a month ago, a spokesperson for Mayor Vadym Boichenko said on Monday. It was not immediately clear how the UN arrived at that number.

“We do think that there could be thousands of deaths, of civilian casualties, in Mariupol,” Matilda Bogner, head of the UN human rights mission in Ukraine, told Reuters.

Maxar satellite imagery shows before and after photos published on March 29 of a residential area in Mariupol damaged in ongoing fighting. – Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Last week, Bogner said the UN received more information about mass graves in Mariupol, including one that appeared to hold 200 bodies. The agency is now calling them “improvised graves,” Reuters reported because the term “mass graves” may imply victims of a crime.

Story continues below advertisement

People have died in Mariupol from a range of causes, Bogner said, adding civilian casualties from the conflict were believed to be a “fairly small portion” of bodies in the improvised graves in parks and gardens.

Russia redeploys some forces to eastern Ukraine, official says

While the fighting continues, an adviser to Ukraine’s president said Russia has redeployed some of its forces to the country’s east.

Moscow has moved its troops to try and encircle the Ukrainian forces there, said Oleksiy Arestovych, adding Russia left some of its forces near Kyiv to tie up Ukrainian troops trying to advance in the region.

2:41 U.S. skeptical over Russia’s promises to scale back military operations near Kyiv U.S. skeptical over Russia’s promises to scale back military operations near Kyiv

Russian military officials have said they will focus their efforts on eastern Ukraine, where Moscow-backed rebels have been fighting Ukrainian forces since 2014.

Story continues below advertisement

It comes as Russia’s month-long campaign in Ukraine appears to have stalled due to stiff resistance from Ukrainian forces.

— with files from The Associated Press and Reuters.