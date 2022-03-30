Menu

Politics

Biden to send another $500M in direct aid to Ukraine as Russia’s war rages on

By Aamer Madhani And Nomaan Merchant The Associated Press
Posted March 30, 2022 1:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Biden reacts to Russia’s plan to scale back military operations around Kyiv, says ‘we’ll see if they follow through’' Biden reacts to Russia’s plan to scale back military operations around Kyiv, says ‘we’ll see if they follow through’
WATCH ABOVE: Biden reacts to Russia's plan to scale back military operations around Kyiv, says 'we'll see if they follow through'

President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced that the U.S. will dispatch another $500 million in direct aid to Ukraine, the latest burst to Kyiv as the Russian invasion grinds on.

The White House in a statement said Biden told Zelenskyy during a 55 minute call on the latest developments in the war that the aid was on its way.

Read more: Russia’s Putin misguided by advisers on Ukraine, U.S. intel shows: official

The U.S. Congress earlier this month approved spending up to $13.6 billion in humanitarian and military assistance for Ukraine. The Biden administration had already dispatched $2 billion of that total before Wednesday’s announcement.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
