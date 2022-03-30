Biden to send another $500M in direct aid to Ukraine as Russia’s war rages on

Send this page to someone via email

President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced that the U.S. will dispatch another $500 million in direct aid to Ukraine, the latest burst to Kyiv as the Russian invasion grinds on.

The White House in a statement said Biden told Zelenskyy during a 55 minute call on the latest developments in the war that the aid was on its way.

The U.S. Congress earlier this month approved spending up to $13.6 billion in humanitarian and military assistance for Ukraine. The Biden administration had already dispatched $2 billion of that total before Wednesday’s announcement.