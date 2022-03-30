Menu

Crime

Edmonton police charge 3 Ontario men after dozens of Ford F-150 trucks stolen

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted March 30, 2022 2:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Ford trucks lead list of top 10 stolen vehicles in Canada' Ford trucks lead list of top 10 stolen vehicles in Canada
Vehicle thefts are on the rise and if you own a Ford truck, you’ll want to see Canada’s latest list of the top 10 stolen vehicles. Joel Senick has more. – Dec 3, 2019

There’s been a break in the case surrounding multiple stolen Ford F-150 trucks in Edmonton.

Edmonton police said its targeted response to auto-theft prevention team, or TRAP for short, have arrested three men from Ontario in relation to the thefts.

Back in February, police issued a warning for owners of the newer model trucks as they were dealing with a rash of thefts — close to 20 at the time.

Read more: EPS warn F-150 owners of rise in theft by thieves using ‘sophisticated technology’

Thieves were specifically targeting 2017-2020 model year F-150 trucks equipped with push-start buttons.

Police said the suspects were using “sophisticated technology” to defeat the trucks’ anti-theft systems.

While Edmonton police did not explain how these thieves stole the trucks, investigators have previously revealed how some criminals hack electronic key fobs — which constantly emit signals even if a car is not in use.

Click to play video: 'Ask the Expert: Tips for protecting your vehicle from catalytic converter theft' Ask the Expert: Tips for protecting your vehicle from catalytic converter theft
Ask the Expert: Tips for protecting your vehicle from catalytic converter theft – Nov 15, 2021

In some hacking schemes, teams of crooks use transmitter devices to amplify the signals of key fobs stored in homes, in order to automatically start vehicles parked nearby in drive ways.

For years, Ford trucks have been among the top vehicles stolen in Alberta.

According to a news release, more than 40 F-150s were reported stolen over the course of the most recent Edmonton police investigation, and only seven have been recovered.

Read more: Organized crime behind surge in Canadian vehicle thefts, auto insurance fraud: experts

On Wednesday, police said they’ve charged 34-year-old Michael Pohlod, 23-year-old Harshdeep Binner and 22-year-old Riyasad Singh.

The three men, who are all from Ontario, face several charges including theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of break-in instruments.

EPS said Strathcona County RCMP helped with identifying the suspects.

Click to play video: 'Be alert: How car thieves can reprogram your key fobs' Be alert: How car thieves can reprogram your key fobs
Be alert: How car thieves can reprogram your key fobs – Jan 3, 2020
