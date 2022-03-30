Edmonton police charge 3 Ontario men after dozens of Ford F-150 trucks stolen

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

There’s been a break in the case surrounding multiple stolen Ford F-150 trucks in Edmonton.

Edmonton police said its targeted response to auto-theft prevention team, or TRAP for short, have arrested three men from Ontario in relation to the thefts.

Back in February, police issued a warning for owners of the newer model trucks as they were dealing with a rash of thefts — close to 20 at the time.

Thieves were specifically targeting 2017-2020 model year F-150 trucks equipped with push-start buttons.

Police said the suspects were using “sophisticated technology” to defeat the trucks’ anti-theft systems.

Story continues below advertisement

While Edmonton police did not explain how these thieves stole the trucks, investigators have previously revealed how some criminals hack electronic key fobs — which constantly emit signals even if a car is not in use.

5:05 Ask the Expert: Tips for protecting your vehicle from catalytic converter theft Ask the Expert: Tips for protecting your vehicle from catalytic converter theft – Nov 15, 2021

In some hacking schemes, teams of crooks use transmitter devices to amplify the signals of key fobs stored in homes, in order to automatically start vehicles parked nearby in drive ways.

For years, Ford trucks have been among the top vehicles stolen in Alberta.

According to a news release, more than 40 F-150s were reported stolen over the course of the most recent Edmonton police investigation, and only seven have been recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, police said they’ve charged 34-year-old Michael Pohlod, 23-year-old Harshdeep Binner and 22-year-old Riyasad Singh.

The three men, who are all from Ontario, face several charges including theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of break-in instruments.

EPS said Strathcona County RCMP helped with identifying the suspects.

3:37 Be alert: How car thieves can reprogram your key fobs Be alert: How car thieves can reprogram your key fobs – Jan 3, 2020