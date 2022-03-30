Tom Parker of boy band The Wanted dies of brain cancer at 33

Send this page to someone via email

Tom Parker, a member of the British-Irish boy band The Wanted, died Wednesday. He was 33.

Parker’s wife, Kelsey, announced on Instagram that the singer “passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side.”

“Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence,” Kelsey continued. “We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children.”

View image in full screen Jay McGuiness, Nathan Sykes, Tom Parker, Max George and Siva Kaneswaran of The Wanted during HITS Radio’s HITS Live 2021 at Resorts World Arena on November 20, 2021 in Birmingham, England. Getty

In 2020, Tom was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour known as glioblastoma.

He shared the news of his diagnosis with fans in October 2020.

“There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment,” Parker wrote on Instagram.

“We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options.”

Parker joined The Wanted in 2009. The band released several radio hits, including Glad You Came and All Time Low.

The Wanted went on hiatus in 2014 but reunited in 2021 to release a Greatest Hits album and perform in a charity concert in support of Parker.

Parker had two children, a two-year-old daughter and a one-year-old son.

Glioblastoma is the same form of brain cancer that killed Canadian singer-songwriter Gord Downie of the Tragically Hip.

Downie died in October 2017.

This form of cancer is not only the most common type of malignant brain tumour but it also has one of the poorest survival rates of any type of cancer. The average survival rate, even with aggressive treatment, is less than one year.

It is estimated that 55,000 Canadians are currently living with brain tumours.

