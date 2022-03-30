Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Surrey B.C. teen still missing almost 3 months later

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 30, 2022 1:31 pm
Hailey McClelland missing
Hailey McClelland has not been seen since early January. Surrey RCMP

Concern is growing for a Surrey teen who has been missing for almost three months.

Hailey McClelland was reported missing after last being seen on Jan. 6 at 9 p.m. in the 15100-block of 96 Avenue in Surrey.

The 18-year-old has not been seen since, police said.

Police are concerned for McClelland’s well-being due to the length of time she has been out of contact.

Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?' What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.? – Sep 21, 2020

Read more: Surrey RCMP ask for public assistance finding missing 18-year-old woman

Story continues below advertisement

She is described as a Caucasian woman, 5’6, slender, fair complexion, red shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. She is known to frequent the Guildford Town Centre and Surrey Central areas, police said.

Anyone with information that could assist police with locating Hailey McClelland is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Missing in BC tagHailey McClelland tagsurrey missing teen tagHailey McClelland missing tagHailey McClelland missing surrey tagHailey McClelland surrey teen tagMissing BC teen tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers