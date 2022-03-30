Surrey B.C. teen still missing almost 3 months later

Send this page to someone via email

Concern is growing for a Surrey teen who has been missing for almost three months.

Hailey McClelland was reported missing after last being seen on Jan. 6 at 9 p.m. in the 15100-block of 96 Avenue in Surrey.

The 18-year-old has not been seen since, police said.

Police are concerned for McClelland’s well-being due to the length of time she has been out of contact.

1:34 What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.? What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.? – Sep 21, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

She is described as a Caucasian woman, 5’6, slender, fair complexion, red shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. She is known to frequent the Guildford Town Centre and Surrey Central areas, police said.

Anyone with information that could assist police with locating Hailey McClelland is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.