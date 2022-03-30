Ontario COVID numbers: 778 people in hospital, 165 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 778 people in hospital with COVID on Wednesday, with 165 in intensive care.

This is down by 12 for hospitalizations and unchanged in ICUs since the previous day. Hospitalizations are almost at 800 for the second straight day as some experts have said Ontario and Canada are entering a sixth wave.

Last Wednesday, there were 611 hospitalizations with 174 in ICU.

Of the 778 people in hospital with COVID-19, 50 per cent of them were admitted because of the virus, while 50 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the 165 people in ICUs with the virus, 73 per cent were admitted because of COVID, while 26 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 2,814 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 1,159,470.

The death toll in the province has risen to 12,427 as 13 more virus-related deaths were added. Wednesday report said 12 of the deaths occurred within the last month and one death occurred more than a month ago.

There are a total of 1,127,307 recoveries, which is around 97 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 2,419 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 90.9 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 92.8 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 55.5 per cent — more than 7.1 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 55.6 per cent with 33 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

The province administered 5,967 doses in the last day.

The government said 17,309 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 6,724 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 15.1 per cent.