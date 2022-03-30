Menu

Traffic

1 rushed to hospital, West Hills intersection closed after serious crash in Calgary

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted March 30, 2022 9:25 am
Calgary police investigate a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Sarcee Trail and Richmond Road SW on March 30, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary police investigate a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Sarcee Trail and Richmond Road SW on March 30, 2022. Global News

A crash in Calgary early Wednesday sent one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Calgary police told Global News they got a call around 6:14 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Sarcee Trail and Richmond Road SW.

EMS and the Calgary Fire Department were called in to help. One person was found trapped inside one of the vehicles and once removed, rushed to Foothills hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Another person was also transported to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the entire intersection will be shut down for quite some time. Southbound traffic on Sarcee Trail is being diverted onto 17 Avenue.

Police say you should avoid the area Wednesday morning.

