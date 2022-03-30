1 rushed to hospital, West Hills intersection closed after serious crash in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A crash in Calgary early Wednesday sent one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Calgary police told Global News they got a call around 6:14 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Sarcee Trail and Richmond Road SW.

EMS and the Calgary Fire Department were called in to help. One person was found trapped inside one of the vehicles and once removed, rushed to Foothills hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Another person was also transported to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

ALERT: Two vehicle incident on Sarcee Tr and Richmond Rd SW, the road is closed SB and EB. Please use alternate route. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/bSpjFlzKYo — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) March 30, 2022

Police said the entire intersection will be shut down for quite some time. Southbound traffic on Sarcee Trail is being diverted onto 17 Avenue.

Police say you should avoid the area Wednesday morning.