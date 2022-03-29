Penticton, B.C. fire department seeking interface homes for wildfire training exercise

Send this page to someone via email

The Penticton Fire Department is asking for help from local property owners during an upcoming training exercise in late April.

Penticton will host the fifth annual Wildland Urban Interface Wildfire Training Symposium from April 23 to 24.

“We will have over 300 firefighters from over 40 different municipalities in our community training to protect their home communities from wildfires or for when we have a provincial emergency,” said Penticton Fire Chief Larry Watkinson.

Watkinson said in order for firefighters to conduct engine operations, they need access to wildland interface homes that can simulate structures and situations that crews will encounter when fighting wildfires.

“In order to give them the full feel of what the environment would be like in an actual event, we need properties and homes to be able to practice on,” said Watkinson.

“What I am asking our community for is their support. So, if you have a home in the interface, near the wooded areas, we would love to hear from you and if you would be open to sharing your property with us for a short period of time.”

Crews will run through a variety of simulations on each volunteered property. All exercises will be performed by professionals who will ensure the highest safety standards and due care of each property.

“We might stretch some hose lines to the side of your property and to your backyard and spray some water, just to simulate the experience. It is more about the response to your home and the size up of the property than it is actually putting fire on the ground and in your home,” said Watkinson.

“There will be no damage to your property. They’ll be off the road, maybe off your driveway but there will be multiple apparatus coming to your home throughout the days.”

Aside from engine operations near homes and properties, crews will also perform a variety of realistic training scenarios.

“We are going to have fire on the landscapes, smoke on the hillsides, helicopters flying around, air bombers bucketing and dropping water and we are going to have firefighters doing boots on the ground wildland firefighting,” said Watkinson.

If you would like to volunteer your property or home, permission forms and additional information can be found on the City of Penticton’s website.

