Constituents unsurprised by Randy Hillier’s convoy-related criminal charges

Send this page to someone via email

Randy Hillier had to walk into the the offices of the Ottawa Police this week to face criminal charges related to the recent convoy protests.

Read more: MPP Randy Hillier charged by Ottawa police in wake of trucker convoy

The independent Lanark—Frontenac—Kingston MPP was charged with three counts of counselling an uncommitted indictable offence, two counts of resisting a public officer, two counts of mischief exceeding $5,000, one count of resisting a person aiding public/peace officer and counsel, assault on peace of public officer.

He is alleged to have encouraged people to make false calls to 9-1-1, and shoving a peace officer at an entrance to Parliament Hill.

“The charges are probably not a surprise,” says Smiths Falls Mayor Shawn Pankow.

Pankow says he hasn’t been pleased with how his riding’s MPP has been doing his job.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our deeper concern is really the lack of representation we’ve had at Queen’s Park, certainly over the last couple of years,” Pankow continues.

Some residents of Smiths Falls told Global News they were not impressed with Hillier’s antics, including his stance against public health mandates.

“He wasn’t following any public health guidelines and we were bad here with Covid at that time,” says Smiths Falls resident Susan Townsend.

“Wherever he goes, whatever he does, he’s always as an MPP, he’s representing us,” says area resident Anita Cox.

In Hillier’s home area of Perth, constituents took a harder line on Hillier.

“It’s an embarrassment and there has been some dealings in Perth with him,” says Sue Maynard.

“He’s a very arrogant person, and opinionated about what’s right and wrong,” says Maynard’s sister Bonnie Briere. “I think a person in his position should have never taken part in that convoy.”

Whether or not Hillier is found guilty, constituents of Lanark—Frontenac—Kingston will have a new face representing them at Queen’s Park after the provincial election in June.

Story continues below advertisement

Hillier’s office didn’t return calls from Global News asking for an interview.