Loyalist Fire responds to structure fire call at Millhaven Institution

Loyalist Fire and Rescue responded to a possible structure fire call at Millhaven institution just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

“We had four trucks on scene as well as approximately 10 to 15 firefighters at the location,” says Loyalist Fire Deputy Chief James Feeney. “We were well prepared if there was anything that required additional resources.”

Firefighters from both Bath and Amherstview stations responded to the call.

Feeney says there was moderate smoke when they arrived and firefighters quickly established the cause.

“We believe it’s electrical in nature in the duct system, caused possibly by a burnt motor or a burnt fuse,” he says. “Basically the situation was isolated fairly quickly and we were able to get the smoke out of the range.”

Fire crews remained on scene for a little less than an hour and a half and there were no reported injuries to Correctional Service Canada staff or inmates.

A total of eight inmates on the affected range did have to be temporarily relocated to another part of the prison while fire crews dealt with the incident.